How to Use Airline Miles Credit Cards for Free Travel & Related News

How to Travel Like a Millionaire? Ask the Points Guy

This article is a fascinating look at the world of airline credit card points and frequent frequent flyer miles, which can be earned in conjunction with the use of certain airline credit cards. It's amazing how easy it is to earn free airline tickets and other airline perks just by using reward or rebate credit cards to make everyday purchases.

The Points Guy, aka Brian Kelly, has become a celebrity of sorts just by helping folks earn airline miles that can redeemed for free travel and travel related perks. His favorite way of earning points or miles is by using reward credit cards.

Many cards also offer lucrative sign-up bonuses (points or miles) just for applying. The article looks at how to "game the system" in order to score such high end perks as airport lounge access without costing readers a dime.

Various strategies are discussed in the article in order to help readers maximize the earning and redemption of airline miles. One popular strategy allows airline credit card holders to link their credit (or debit) card to other shopping or dining programs. According to the article, this allows you to double dip and double dipping is always a good thing!

Our Commentary: Having written about airline cards for about 20 years, I do know that this stuff really works and isn't a gimmick. It does take a bit of effort, but is by no means rocket science. Even if you don't love to travel for free (including international destinations), its fun to beat the credit card companies at their own game. :-)

Please note that some of these cards have annual fees, but quite a few waive the fee during the first year. One air miles card from a popular card issuer, for example, offers a $625 travel credit after you open the card if you spend $4,000 within the first 3 months. This card charges a $95 annual fee, but waives the fee for the first year.

One important caveat worth mentioning is that this article does neglect to mention that applying for any credit card can potentially hurt your credit score. For example, closing out an airline card after a year in order to avoid the annual fee that kicks in will typically ding your score. So, this should be a consideration for folks who don't have excellent credit scores and for anyone that is looking to apply for a loan, such as a mortgage, in the near future. Even if you have excellent credit, a drop in your credit score of only a few points can cost you potentially thousands of dollars in interest if you're in the market for a mortgage or thinking of refinancing your existing mortgage.

Miles or Cash Back: Which Is the Better Credit-Card Reward?

Ever wonder whether an air-miles rewards card or a cash-back card offers the better deal? Recently, card-comparison site MileCards.com crunched some numbers that can help you decide. MileCards tallied redemption prices for more than 100,000 domestic award flights.

The site analyzed spending and value awarded for points for 38 points cards and compared them against the three-year return of a cash-back card that yields 2% with no annual fee. They found 11 cards that outperformed the 2% cash back card, but all of those are cards that charge an annual fee. For consumers that want to avoid an annual fee, their findings indicated that a cash back card paying 2% back on all purchases is the best bet (something that I’ve been telling consumers for years).

Our Commentary: We are asked frequently which is better: cash back cards or air miles or points cards? Ultimately, it depends on the cardholder and their spending patterns and personal preferences. For those who do not want to spend time researching miles or points programs (that can be complicated) and how to redeem them, a no annual fee 2% cash back card is definitely the best bet. For those travel or adventure lovers who find thrill in getting the best deal possible or absolutely maxing out their reward points, air miles cards are the best way to go. To truly max out your rewards or upgrades, you must be flexible in your travel plans and be able to wait till the last minute to book a trip. Such flexibility will yield some incredible deals where you can redeem miles (at a significant discounted rate). For more information, please see the article above about traveling like a millionaire or the other article below about how how using miles to book first class plane tickets is getting easier.

Are Amazing First-Class Plane Tickets Getting Easier to Book on Miles?

Full-time traveler and blogger, Ben Schlappig, the blogger behind One Mile at a Time, has observed something — something you really, really want to know about. In his experience, booking first-class tickets as award seats (using air miles) seems to have gotten easier to do.

His approach — and a useful tip for any would-be miles users out there — is to wait until the very last possible minute to book. According to Schlappig, the best two times to book airline tickets with miles are one year out when the airlines first publish the flight schedules and at the very last minute.

Our Commentary: This type of travel may not be the most preferred style of travel for the average family of four for a summer vacation, but if you have the flexibility and the nerve to be able to wait till the last minute, you can find some great travel deals. When many people think of first class award travel, they figure there may be at most one or two seats in a first class cabin. By waiting until the last minute, though, Schlappig found four first-class award seats in a six-seat cabin. There were actually more award seats than traditional seats! That is a perfect example of the kind of deals that can open up for those adventurous souls who can wait until the last minute and snap up such luxury flights. Bon voyage!

