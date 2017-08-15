How to Use Grindr for Making Friends

Hookup apps revolve around the now, but friends are forever.

Gay men. Are we lone wolves? Or are we part of a curated pack, decked out in thrift store wool, hunting a stag in the snow?

Sadly, as we age, the latter appears closer to reality. They see straight friends pair off and reproduce, and their loneliness evolves from internal derision to external isolation, but it doesn’t fade. For the lucky ones, there is the opportunity to slip into the role of the cherished Guncle.

Dividing lines have been drawn from outside and from within. LGBT people have fewer closer friends than straight people, and as a community, we are often marginalized by masculine ideals we may or may not meet. Not to mention flagrant racism and perceived awkwardness.

Hangout spots, or meeting points, for queer men have been drastically reduced by the steady erosion of gayborhoods. Ironically, by stepping into the mainstream limelight, gay men have segregated themselves further into online communities. And these Internet platforms, not even communities so much as social spheres, are online dating apps. The hyper-sexualized bars millennials bemoaned for making them feel uncomfortable are vanishing, yet queer men continue to rely on explicitly intimate settings for socializing.

There are gay apps designed for friend making, but realistically, those are going to draw a much smaller crowd than Grindr. Grindr proclaims itself as the world’s largest social networking app for queer men, and in some ways, Grindr has proven itself as a town hall. It touts fruitful community discussion through trends it discovers through thoughtful user surveys. One such example was earlier this summer, in June, when it revealed that many gay men are using PrEP without a doctor’s backing.

On the subject of Grindr-induced camaraderie between users, the app has also provided some numbers. According to a 2015 survey taken among 2,500 users, nearly half–47%–reported entering long-term friendships buoyed by the app. It was also revealed that Grindr users spend about an hour–52 minutes per day–on the app on average. Who knew? Grindr is the everlasting gobstopper to Pokemon Go’s 25-cent gumball.

So, let’s zero in on how to do the dirty. No, not sex. Sex on Grindr has always been straightforward. Maybe you’ve recently relocated to a new city, or you’re seeking community support after a damaging break-up with a long-term partner. Here are some pro-tips on the do’s and don’t’s of forging meaningful, platonic connections via this misunderstood app, which is fully capable of inciting tangible good. That is, if you know the motions.

Be forward in your profile.

You’ll be amazed at how many dudes take the time to read your Grindr profile. It’s not OKCupid, but people have eyes. You make some zany joke about being “left-handed” and suddenly, somebody is trying to convince you that left hands give the best handjobs and they’ve elected you to demonstrate. While you can state that you’re “looking for friends” under the drop down option as you create your profile, you might as well also list it in your “About Me” section.

After breakups, I’ve found myself specifying that I’m “recently single, looking for friends.” I continue to be startled by the influx of support I receive. Men of all ages and sizes, especially those who had been through tumultuous splits themselves, become Japanese vending machines. They dispense colorful, crafty advice and companionship. Not everybody on Grindr is this happy-go-lucky sex toy: a lot of people are in a similar emotional state as you and are looking for platonic support. You have to be upfront with what you want.

(Cliff, wherever you are: thank you. And I hope you didn’t get back with your ex.)

Message guys you’re not attracted to.

It’s not easy making friends nowadays. Most people probably prefer pizza. However, if you’re seeking a platonic better half, there are certain trees you’re better off barking up. A personal favorite: the tree with the leaves you least like to trim.

Excuse the ambiguous metaphor, but my theory goes: if you’re not attracted to your friend, then your friend possesses a lower chance of launching you into some fluke of a “will they/won’t they” relationship.

Side-note: just because you’re not attracted to this guy, doesn’t mean he’s not into you. Make sure to double-check. Don’t invite his niceties when you know his feelings are destined to remain unrequited. Back when I smoked, I accepted one too many packs from a guy I befriended off Grindr. He hated me so much more down the road after I made it obvious I wasn’t interested in sex.

If you’re desperate, message guys who look like you.

Here’s a depressing fact that we all secretly know is true: we like our friends to look like us. If you’ve ever spotted a pod of gay bros out and about in Brooklyn or Miami, you’ll take no issue with this research conclusion.

This doesn’t mean you should target guys who resemble you in race, facial shape, eye color or fashion sense. However, some people get tired of staring at walls every weekend, especially when they’re online. (Those walls hurt your eyes.) If you’re in dire need of a hand to yank you out of your solitude, you may have better luck hitting up one of the dudes who identifies as a member of your same filtered “tribe.”

Invite guys out to hang in groups.

We all have that one friend who invited an actual date to a group hangout. Sure, it was weird for everyone, and your friend was only half-into him anyway. On the other hand, it shouldn’t strike anyone as strange if you invite a budding platonic pal to join the group.

There are lots of positive side effects here. For one, this sets the beginning of your in-person friendship on a very different track than if it was one-on-one. A one-on-one hang can still feel like a date. Also, maybe this person you invited out will connect romantically with one of your buds. I think we call that an organic connection.

Talk about other guys.

This is a bit of a no-brainer, but the one thing gay people have in common is that we’re gay. If a guy likes you, he’ll be upset with you for bringing up hookups or romantic prospects. This doubles as a competent test: if you bring up other guys, you’ll know if your new friend is secretly harboring something more for you based on his reaction.

If he also brings up guys, you’re set. If he seems removed or dismissive, feel free to back away. Remember, the 80s are over. Crushing on your best friend ain’t cool anymore.