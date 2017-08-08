How to use your anger as a gateway to spiritual healing

I was angry, here’s why.

My life was in a great place. I was happier and healthier than ever. Internally I’d arrived at a place where I was growing in love for myself and others, putting myself out there, and expanding my life in many amazing ways—or so I thought.

Then people I held dear began communicating indirectly that they were uncomfortable rather than thrilled for me.

Why? I assumed that my changes made them feel things about their lives and themselves they didn’t want to feel.

I allowed their feelings, comments, and indirect, unsupportive actions to spiral me into self-sabotage.

At least that’s why I thought I was angry.

Questioning the anger.

Exploring this anger is what I had to dive into; and I learned that my willingness to sit with curiosity about my anger exposed a recurring theme.

I allowed anger to be a gateway. It’s was there to help me recognize, heal, and love parts of me that were scared and in need of attention.

Let’s go back to when I felt more vibrant and alive than I’d ever felt; before the sabotage.

Why did I think I was angry?

I believed I was angry because “how could someone who claimed to love and want what’s best for me feel anything but joy and happiness when my life is going well”.

I believed I was angry because I interpreted their behavior as needing my happiness to dim so they could feel better?

I believed I was angry because it appeared they were happier when I was unhappy. I believed I was angry because if their happiness comes from their need to fix then I need to be broken for them to be happy.

I believed I was angry because if the above are true then my happiness meant their unhappiness.

Digging Deeper

Accepting that I’m 100% responsible for everything that happens allowed me to dive deeper into the “why” of anger.

We can often get stuck here. Are we 100% responsible for the actions of others? No. But we are responsible for our reaction.

If I take 100% responsibility for the sabotage that followed their behavior, does that mean they were 100% right in their behavior? No.

It’s easier to accept that you will never understand or get a different behavior in the future. This opens up the space for you take to 100% responsibility to change your future.

In accepting that responsibility, I have to ask: What is really under the anger?

I’m scared that the people I love most don’t love me. I’m afraid that I can’t trust my judgment when it comes to letting people into my life.

I’m afraid that if I go for what lights me up, I will lose them. I’m scared that my happiness means their rejection.

I’m afraid I can’t trust myself to surround myself with people who celebrate my joy.

I’m sad that I may have to choose between being happy and fulfilled and being around these people, and I’m afraid that I won’t be able to make it without them in my life.

Truth Unveiled

As my wonder progressed, I realized there’s a common theme: mistrust.

Anger, masks fear and sadness, and, deep down, is mistrust in myself. tweet that!!

The mistrust lies in whether I trust that I can have the life, happiness and joy I desire even if others around me don’t share in joy. Do I trust that I am strong enough to power on even without the unwavering support of those around me?

To open up space to heal this mistrust I had to go a bit deeper.

I had to access forgiveness and acceptance and drop my need for anything to be different in the future.

If I accept that I allowed my reaction to derail me then I have two choices moving forward.

Avoid exposure to the behavior. Access and heal the parts of me that allow someone else’s behavior to cause derailment.

I found that I needed a little of both.

I compare it to strengthening your body. You have to step away from the ice cream and focus on building muscle. When your muscles are big and strong, you can go back to the ice cream occasionally and your metabolism will be stronger.

As I heal the part of me that stumbled over others, I moved forward focusing solely on trusting myself, trusting my intuition, and feeling my greatness.

I’ve learned that anger directed towards another can be traced back to fear, sadness, and ultimately mistrust in myself.

I now use anger as a beautiful gateway to help me experience more love and compassion for myself. I do this through exploration, digging deeper and most importantly knowing that anger is just a mask for something deeper and I now use that to open up space for spiritual healing.

xo,

Kristen

How do you feel about expressing of anger?

What was your biggest healing story around anger and what did you learn from it?

Leave a comment!