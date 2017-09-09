How to Watch Every NFL Team Without Cable

Good news. If you cut the cord and can’t get locals from an antenna, you can still watch your favorite NFL team by subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service.
There are 6 major live TV streaming services: DIRECTV NOW, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Unfortunately, these services don’t offer local channels in every market. We went through each NFL team and picked the service that will give you the most games in your city.
AFC EAST
AFC NORTH
AFC SOUTH
AFC WEST
NFC EAST
NFC NORTH
NFC SOUTH
NFC WEST
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS