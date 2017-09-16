How to Watch Miami Hurricanes football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Miami Hurricanes online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Miami fans.

If you live in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL area, your best bet to catch the Miami Hurricanes is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Miami's games this season.