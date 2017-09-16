How to Watch NC State Wolfpack football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the NC State Wolfpack online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for NC State fans.

If you live in the Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem, NC area, your best bet to catch the NC State Wolfpack is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of NC State's games this season.