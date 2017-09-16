How to Watch New Mexico Lobos football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the New Mexico Lobos online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for New Mexico fans.

If you live in the Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM area, your best bet to catch the New Mexico Lobos is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of New Mexico's games this season.