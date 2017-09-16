How to Watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Rutgers fans.

If you live in the New York City, NY area, your best bet to catch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Rutgers's games this season.