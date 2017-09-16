How to Watch San Jose State Spartans football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the San Jose State Spartans online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for San Jose State fans.

If you live in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA area, your best bet to catch the San Jose State Spartans is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of San Jose State's games this season.