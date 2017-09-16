How to Watch Texas Longhorns football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Texas Longhorns online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Texas fans.

If you live in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX area, your best bet to catch the Texas Longhorns is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Texas's games this season.