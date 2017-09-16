How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Texas Tech fans.

If you live in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX area, your best bet to catch the Texas Tech Red Raiders is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Texas Tech's games this season.