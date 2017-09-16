How to Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Alabama fans.

If you live in the Birmingham-Anniston-Tuscaloosa, AL area, your best bet to catch the Alabama Crimson Tide is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Alabama's games this season.