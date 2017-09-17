How to Watch the Arizona Cardinals Online without Cable in 2017

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NFL season is there are now great ways to watch the Arizona Cardinals online.
We compared the 6 live TV streaming services to pick which is best for Cardinals fans.
If you live in the Phoenix area, your best bet to catch the Arizona Cardinals is to subscribe to DIRECTV NOW ($35/mo). You will be able to catch 13 games.
DIRECTV NOW is running a special promotion that expires September 22nd for a free Roku Premiere ($69.99 value) when you prepay for two months of service.
