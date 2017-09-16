How to Watch the BYU Cougars without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the BYU Cougars online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for BYU fans.

If you live in the Salt Lake City, UT area, your best bet to catch the BYU Cougars is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of BYU's games this season.