How to Watch the New York Giants Online without Cable in 2017

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NFL season is there are now great ways to watch the New York Giants online.
We compared the 6 live TV streaming services to pick which is best for Giants fans.
If you live in the New York area, your best bet to catch the New York Giants is to subscribe to DIRECTV NOW ($35/mo). You will be able to catch all 16 games this season.
They are running a special promotion in September for a free Roku Premiere ($69.99 value) if you pre-pay for two months of service.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS