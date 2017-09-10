How to Watch the Washington Redskins Online without Cable in 2017

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NFL season is there are now great ways to watch the Washington Redskins online.

We compared the 6 live TV streaming services to pick which is best for Redskins fans.

If you live in the Washington D.C. area, your best bet to catch the Washington Redskins is to subscribe to DIRECTV NOW ($35/mo). You will be able to catch 14 games.