How to Watch UNLV Rebels football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the UNLV Rebels online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for UNLV fans.

If you live in the Las Vegas, NV area, your best bet to catch the UNLV Rebels is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of UNLV's games this season.