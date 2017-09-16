How to Watch Washington State Cougars football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the Washington State Cougars online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for Washington State fans.

If you live in the Seattle-Tacoma, WA area, your best bet to catch the Washington State Cougars is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of Washington State's games this season.