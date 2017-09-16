How to Watch West Virginia Mountaineers football without Cable

One of the biggest changes for the 2017 NCAA Football season is there are now great ways to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers online .

We compared the 7 live TV streaming services to pick the best one for West Virginia fans.

If you live in the Clarksburg-Weston, WV area, your best bet to catch the West Virginia Mountaineers is by subscribing to DIRECTV NOW. You will be able to catch most of West Virginia's games this season.