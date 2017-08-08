How to Win in Business Leveraging The Marketing Identity Revolution

In 1996, while working at an ABC TV station as a marketing executive, I began to notice a trend among businesses using advertising as a way to grow their businesses and that was that most of the ads were missing the mark because they weren’t focused on the customer. In fact, many of the ads were almost laughable because they generally starred the auto dealership owner and his two kids, wife, (and sometimes even the dog) doing a tour of the parking lot and practically shouting at the camera, “Buy NOW! The clock is ticking! Sunday, Sunday, Sundaaaayyy!!!!”

It’s a wonder that anyone ever bought a car from a dealer that would use that type of advertising, but there wasn’t much competition. Advertising was (and is) expensive and difficult to coordinate. You need deep pockets and resources to build a business on ads alone. So, we all just grabbed the remote and changed the channel as fast as we could to avoid the crazy car dealer in a chicken suit try to convince us to buy a car before the sky fell on our heads.

But the business landscape changed when the internet leveled the playing field and made it faster, easier, and cheaper to attract new customers. Business owners no longer needed to have expensive TV-production crews and deep pockets to grow their businesses. They just needed a website.

Back in January of 1996, there were 100,000 websites on the internet. In 1993, there were only 130 websites! So, competition was easy. The information highway was wide open and traffic was light.

Over the next two decades, the number of websites would exponentially grow; according to reports, we now find ourselves with over 1.2 billion websites to peruse on our smart phones, laptops, and tablets. You can even watch the number of websites grow LIVE on InternetLiveStats.com

As a business owners or marketers, how do we stand out in this crowded information highway without resorting to donning a chicken suit?

The answer is by leveraging the power of the next big revolution in business: The Marketing Identity Revolution™.

What is the Marketing Identity Revolution?

The Marketing Identity Revolution is happening now and it’s happening in every industry.

The line between industry expert and media personality is blurred. As internet technology makes it easier for you to build a platform and business, leading media personalities adopt business-building skills from entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs adopt brand-building skills from leading media personalities to leverage their personal clout into business success.

You’ve seen this happening by the likes of Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John on Shark Tank, Dr. Oz, and by YouTube sensations like beauty expert Kandee Johnson. By hosting a podcast, speaking at conferences, writing books, and contributing articles here on HuffPost, I’m doing it too. The secret is that you can actually get paid to market your business if you get really good at providing value to audiences.

Media Personality + Entrepreneur = Celebrepreneur

Whether you’re currently working in media as on-air talent and looking to build your own brand-based empire, or a high level executive or business owner looking to leverage your expertise into new opportunities, you must understand the concept of becoming a Rockstar Professional.

In this place where the two worlds collide and media meets business, you’ll find like-minded professionals who seek to:

leverage their expertise and experience into powerful personal brands as authors, professional speakers, media experts, and online influencers;

benefit from relationships with the industry’s top women and men of influence;

gain insights into how to attract new business opportunities—on not just a local level, but a regional, national, or worldwide platform; and

think beyond the typical path and pave a new future for themselves.

How to Leverage the Marketing Identity Revolution

The concept of the Marketing Identity Revolution is important for you to know about so you can be current on new marketing strategies. I want to caution you to not let the superficial thrill of being “famous in your industry” make you lose sight of why this type of business growth may or may not be for you.

It is for you if you have a positive and uplifting message to share with the world and you want to gain control of your business or career so you have the freedom to spend time with the causes and people that really matter to you. Leveraging this powerful new business tool is for you if you have an abundant mindset.

Mindset:

Do you have what it takes to become a Rockstar Professional in the Marketing Identity Revolution?

Attitude

❏ I seek to effectively communicate my message and impact others positively.

❏ As a leader, I know it is important to make time to work “on” the business and not just “in” it.

❏ I am committed to doing whatever it takes to reach my goals.

Expertise

❏ I am at the top of my industry and can back up my expertise with education and training.

❏ My peers respect and value my opinion. My reputation is excellent.

❏ My approach is unique, impactful, and highly sought after and I am willing to share what I know.

Drive

❏ When I make decisions about my business, I consider the long-term big picture.

❏ When I set my mind to something, I see it through to the end.

❏ Nothing can stop me from achieving my dream of helping others get what they want.

ATTITUDE + EXPERTISE + DRIVE = ROCKSTAR PROFESSIONAL IN THE MARKETING IDENTITY REVOLUTION

As the number of websites, social platforms, and media-outlet types continues to grow at a dizzying rate, it is vital to the success of your business and career that you begin today to leverage the power of your personality, expertise, and brand to provide value to your prospects and customers. You must stand out and get your message heard.

To succeed in the Marketing Identity Revolution remember this simple formula:

Entertain + Value + Solutions + Community - Ego = Success

● Be Entertaining

● Provide Value

● Solve Problems

● Create Community

● Leave Your Ego at the Door

Finally, leave the chicken suit at home.

About Jen DeVore Richter

Jen DeVore Richter cures the identity crisis many women have in business working with them to claim their stage and transform into a purpose filled leader in life and career.

Jen is an author, speaker, and authority marketing agency owner. Her creative approach to business has culminated in a co-authored book, Amplify Your Business: The Rockstar Professional’s Guide to Marketing Success.

Her podcast Purpose Filled Business is now available on iTunes.

Jen is on a personal mission to encourage women in business to reinvent their lives, reenergize their businesses & reconnect to their purpose.