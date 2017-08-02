How to write a CV: the importance of Cover Letter and Personal Branding

Do you know how to write an effective CV?

Do you know the elements to exploit and how to do it?

Do you know the rules and standards for drafting a CV?

At the end of this essay, you will have the knowledge to give an answer to these questions.

The CV is your business card, the first source of information for a company or professionals in charge of selection. Its goal is not recruitment, but to be called for a job interview.

It is important to think in terms of personal branding in order to ensure consistency between the information in the CV and the information on the web.

CV MODELS

Essentially, there are five kinds of CVs, let’s analyse them:

Standard

It is based on a model with conventionallly recognizable sections and provides a sequence that helps you think about yourself in a more detailed way.

Recruiters are facilitated in obtaining informations because it is catalogued based on a known sistem.

Pay attention to the format you choose and check that it contains all the basic sections.

European

You can consider the European Model (Europass) as a specifical request in some job advertisements and in any case of international scope, since it is based on a model recognized at Community level.

Customized

If you are applying for positions in which creativity or identity are strenght, this should be your choice.

You are free to rearrange the information in an original order, use divided lines, font styles and colours in order to establish a hierarchy among the content that help selective reading.

Infographic

Infographic is the fusion between «information» and «graphic». It identifies a set of content, data and graphed statistics.

Use this CV if you are writing to innovative companies with a strong creative culture.

A sucessfull infographic format transforms content that is complicated into content that is easily understandable.

Video CV

It is starting becoming popular.

This format does not replace the traditional model but could accompany it to enhance expressive or interpersonal skills.

Structure of a CV

A CV must be brief. An unclear or one with excessively long periods is not likely to be read and may give a bad impression, but brief does not mean deficient because a CV must contain all the basic informations, like:

Tips for an effective CV

Follow three rules: specific experience, layout and content.

1. Specific Experience:

Draft a specific resume able to get past the initial selection phase. The HR staff will be based on a set of requirements consistent with the relevant profile. Try to identify them, you will be one step ahead!

2. Layout:

Font is crucial, use Times New Roman or Helvetica. It also must be clear and structured.

3. Content:

Avoid grammatical errors and include all the necessary information.Highlight the specific successes of your past experience and, most important thing, be sincere.

Write in a clear style and be brief. The CV must provide apiture of who you are.

Cover Letter

The cover letter is as strategic as the CV. Make it clear right from the subject including a reference to the job advertisement or a reason for application. Address your letter to the attention of a defined person or send it to a specific function.

What to include in a cover letter:

•Your personal motivation.

•Allignment between your skills and those required.

•Willingness to travel.

•Willingness to move to other cities abroad.

•Highlight what value you can bring to the company.

•Write that you hope to be called and that you are available for an interview.

Personal Branding and Social Network

On a sample of over 1000 companies in the US, 93% used Linkedin to recruit executives and employees, 66% used Facebook and 53% used Twitter

Althought a good recruiter has a responsability to focus only on professional experience, he/she cannot fail to consider particular things, if they are in contrast with the position sought.

How to fix it:

•Create/update your profiles on professional social networks.

•Pay attention to the information or opinions that you express, the images you post and the frequency of use.