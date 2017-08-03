How to Write an Entrepreneur Book

Being an entrepreneur, I get so many questions about how to get started on your passion. I really believe in the whole “do what you love” scenario and I do love what I do and I think I’m damn good at it too. So, I welcome being called an “expert” in the area.

I teach business owners how to hire the right person the first time and every time. After writing my Amazon Bestseller, The Naked Interview: Hiring Without Regret I get the most questions of “How do you write a book?”

To that, I can give a bit of advice below and know that I consider a book just a really fancy business card - with a whole bunch of free content included!

So, here’s my outline. I don't have a rigid pre-determined process or system but just the method I use. Here’s to your own expansion and success.

1. TITLE: I start with at least a “working title” so I’ve got some cool concept always in mind.

2. PRODUCT: I proceed with the end in mind, i.e. what do I want them to DO or BUY at the end of reading the book. What's next for them besides closing the book and saying "that was good".

3. NOW / THEN / IN-BETWEEN: I then outline from a reader's perspective where are they at now, where are they going and how am I going to help get them there?

4. CHAPTERS: This then leads to the "major thoughts" of the content. (i.e. My Ten Truths of Hiring - there's 10 chapters!) I start in little pieces and then keep expanding them. From one sentence for each to then a paragraph to then a chapter.

5. BOOKENDS or INTRO / OUTRO: Then I add a chapter at the beginning to introduce WHY the major thoughts came about and WHAT significance they have for the reader. And a chapter at the end, which summarizes what was covered and HOW the reader should go into action with the concepts given.

6. STORY/STORIES: Lastly I add my personal story at the beginning - the underlying motivation. Who I am and more importantly the gritty truth of how I got here and hopefully that ties in to the core concepts of the chapters. And lastly, I at this time (since I'm in story mode) go through the chapters seeing where I can add a personal touch with stories or anecdotes of my own experience with some of the content.