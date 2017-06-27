How To Write Outreach Emails that Land Positive Responses

In my humble opinion, there is no such thing as being good or bad at something. And networking is no different. Once you understand the psychology and logic behind building relationships, all you need to do is focus on every detail of the process and your whole experience will change. Below, I’m going to detail my version of networking. It might be a little new and a little different than you’re used to but my focus is being as human and real as possible and it’s opened doors for me all over the world. But just in case that’s not enough, I sat down with the famous networking guru, Michael Roderick (who runs a well-known podcast “Access to Anyone” with Michael Schein), and he’ll fill in the blanks.

These are the secrets behind how I get influential people to say “yes” about 90 percent of the time. Use them to enhance your person style so you can land those meetings and connections that are so key to your future success.

1. Identify why you want to meet this person.

Let’s face it – now, more than ever – people are obscenely busy. Michael says he’s never seen people juggling so much. But that means, you have to be very focused on who you reach out to – to make sure it’s worth your time and theirs. ”If you want to see who is serious, all you have to do is ask what this person would love to talk about,” Michael told me. “A certain percentage will drop off. Probably they were trying to get something out of you, they just wanted to get in. Only a certain number who do want something will write down and will actually follow through.”

But the problem is, most people do mass outreach to everyone on their LinkedIn list and then some. They have no idea why they are reaching out to any specific person. Take the time to research the person you’re considering contacting. It’ll help you to answer these questions:

- Why have you decided this person is key to talk to?

- How can you connect with them? What do you have in common?

- Can you imagine this person being your friend?

- Why do you look up to this person?

Michael told me he’s had the experience countless times of going to a meeting with someone who requested it, and realizing that there’s been no point or nothing tangible that comes out of the meeting. He doesn’t want to lose any more hours to this type of misdirected networking and neither should you. Not everyone is a mutually beneficial connection for you or your business.

2. Figure out the needs of the person and how you can fulfill them.

One key to getting a response from a potential target is to figure out how your meeting will benefit the person on the receiving end of your proposal to connect. Fill in a hole they’ve been struggling with and they will be far more apt to strive to fulfill your needs or develop a relationship with you

Before sending any cold e-mails to anyone, sit down and think about:

- What skills are they expert in that you need to learn more about?

- What can you offer this person? What need can you fulfill?

For example: if you saw an interview where he or she discusses how stressful life as an actor can be, figure out how you can support this or even offer a great app or podcast you came across addressing exactly this.

3. Think strategically about your email format.

I’ve had great success by using the following bullet points. By reading numerous successful outreach emails that I received, I distilled them into this personal, short, impactful template:

- Acknowledge that you know they’re busy and be specific in your ask ( just a few minutes to read this e-mail),

- Tell them that you’ve been (for example) reading their articles, you love them, and add something specific (“Nora, you see the industry in 360,” it’s on my website, you can just take it). Even if you’re stretching the truth, I am a famously naïve person, trust me, I will believe you – and so will other influencers too. Although it’s obviously best if you truly are a fan of mine so it’s genuine.

- Be succinct and explain the reason why you are writing and what project you are working on. Make them excited and happy you’re getting in contact.

- Send me leads, but not press releases! Michael believes that “You pitching yourself is kind of the last thing. You should be sending them something tangible to prove yourself right away. Send them a couple of solid leads and they’ll definitely want to stay in touch.” I cannot agree more! For example, if someone tells me that they are happy to share some awesome, low-to-no-cost growth strategy for the US market, definitely, I will Facetime you and introduce you here.

- Last year I interviewed one of my favorite people in LA, Tim Greenberg, Chief Community Officer of World Surf League. Later I approached Hayden Cox through an instagram message with the link, because he was mentioned in the article. When he answered that he was stoked to be mentioned in the article, I asked him if we could talk about his book. He said yes.

4. Be timely and prepared.

Once you actually get a positive answer, you need to act on it right away. No matter if it’s a 15-minute interview, or a business meeting, you have to be prepared: know what your new connection is doing, about his or her background, what they’re up to on social media, what they were blogging about last year and then some. Go through the archives of this person’s online self – were they traveling the last couple months? Know something special about them so you can break the ice and make a deeper connection within the first five seconds of your meeting.

Michael added, “Are you able to pay attention on what’s going on in their life? If yes, suddenly you are significantly more interesting to the other person. You are taking the time to understand them, and they feel that moment of connection.” Preparing for the interview starts beforehand so you can relate quickly on a human level, even if it’s a phone call. When you do get on that phone call or meet them in person, practice deep listening and ask good follow-up questions. That’s how you can stand out and make a lasting impression.

5. Know how long you’re wiling to wait.

What happens when you have to wait to get what you want? Michael says that “If you ask if two weeks from now is good or not, you will see if the person really wants to meet you. If they do, they will wait and follow up. We don’t have time to everyone who comes to us.” He then told me about the Marshmallow experiment.

“A child was offered a choice between one small reward provided immediately or two small rewards if they waited for a short period, approximately 15 minutes, during which the tester left the room and then returned. In follow-up studies, the researchers found that children who were able to wait longer for the preferred rewards tended to have better life outcomes.” – Wikipedia

If you are well prepared to play this human-relationship building game with a long-term vision, and work to make sure your outreach and networking is genuine and thorough, your life will change completely. Instead of being focused on how to use others, you are trying to support the people you like, and that’s a different game.