How Travel Cures Depression (And Makes It Worse)

There are two universal truths in life, my life at least. Travel is awesome, and depression is hell.

As someone who’s been lucky enough to travel to Europe twice in the past two years, and who also has treatment-resistant, chronic depression, I’ve learned that the two often interact in some unexpected ways. It may seem a little far-fetched, but I believe travel can cure your depression.

At least at the beginning of your trip. The end of your trip is another story. The beginning of a solo backpacking trip seems to have some sort of magic powers that no anti-depressant, mood stabilizer, meditation, or kitten has ever been able to conjure up within me. Read below how travel helped cure my depression for a brief period:

The Survival Instinct Kicks In

The first time I stepped off the plane in Ireland for my first solo-backpacking trip, the adrenaline rush that I call the “Travel Survival Instinct” kicked in. There is no other way to describe the feeling that takes over me from the moment I first get off the plane for a trip until the moment I board the plane home.

In this state, I am hyperaware that I am on my own, in a foreign land, with only myself to rely on if things get tough. Sure, I have my phone, my computer, my bank account. But if I lose my passport, if my funds run out, I have just myself and my wits to rely on in a place I know no one and nothing about.

It doesn’t matter that I’m in the Irish equivalent of my home city, Boston, I might as well be in the Amazon jungle. Find shelter, safety, and a place to sleep. Then find water and food. Only then can you relax and have fun, but even then, stay on guard. Protect your belongings, your money, and your body from strangers in this strange land.

I know, I’m dramatic, but that’s exactly what was going on in my head the entire time I was traveling. The magic thing about this Travel Survival Instinct? Not only does it keep you on your guard, but the adrenaline rush pushes the sad feelings, apathy, and boredom away.

You Experience New Things

Due to the above travel high, you now have an interest in doing things. The classic depression “loss of interest in doing what you normally love” goes away, and you can go on new adventures every day. Your once monotonous life now seems full of color. You see new sights and a new culture every day. The Facebook feed of that one friend who always posts Instagram-worthy pictures that leave you slightly jealous is now your Facebook feed. The travel high just grows.

Making Friends Is Easy

Making friends while you’re depressed is really hard. Having friends requires going out and making an effort with energy that you just don’t have.

But meeting people while traveling is a whole different ball game. Making friends in hostels is the fastest friend you’ll ever make. You’ll meet someone, and then an hour later the two of you will be out to dinner or downing shots at a bar or using the buddy system like you’ve been best friends for years. Everyone has their aloneness, foreignness, and travel in common, so connections and friendships are made fast.

You Can’t Sleep In

Needing to sleep all the time is one of the worst things about depression. Hostels, however, make it pretty much impossible to sleep past 10:00am. If everyone in your room getting up by 8:00am to go see the sites doesn’t drag you out of bed, the cleaning crew coming in by 10:00am will.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch.

All the things about travel that cure your depression at first make it worse as your trip drags on.

Traveler’s fatigue and exhaustion is real. For me, after about max three weeks of traveler’s high, new friends, and adventures, the crash came on both my trips. All I wanted to do was sleep in at my hostel. I did not want to go out anywhere.

The trouble is, you cannot get any rest because you are still always on alert, and you are still surrounded by people. Having no alone time, once exciting, is now a burden that keeps you from getting rest. Worse, not wanting to go anywhere feels like a punch to the gut. The guilt eats away at you. You are exhausted, unhappy, and increasingly depressed in this awesome place, and all you want to do is stay inside and sleep. How could you be so ungrateful? Your depression just gets worse because you feel like you are not taking advantage of this amazing opportunity.

If anything, you feel that the only thing this trip has proven is that your depression will follow you everywhere you go.

My Advice

After two trips to Europe, two travel highs, and two latter-trip depressions, my advice is this. If you have depression and travel, you have two options.

The first is go short-term. Go for no more than two weeks. Two weeks is long enough to fully immerse yourself in any place you go without getting burnt out. Make sure that you have a full schedule while there with no downtime, so that there is no time for the depression feelings to sneak back in.

If you choose to travel long-term, then you absolutely must take breaks every couple weeks. Rent out an apartment or hotel room where you have a bedroom just to yourself, with no other people, for a few days. Spend those days just to yourself, sleeping, practicing self-care, watching movies, doing what you would do if you were not traveling.