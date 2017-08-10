How Travel Planning Just Got More Adventurous

The consumer and business travel industry was certainly an early adopter of computerization and online consumer access. In 1984 airline systems pioneer, Sabre Corporation, announced BargainFinder, the first automated desktop flight reservation system available to travel agents, featuring a lowest-fare search capability.

Then, in 1985, easySabre, a limited version of the service was launched, giving consumers with PC’s or Apple computers access to the Sabre system to make airline, hotel and car rental reservations.

But it wasn’t until the late 1990’s, when the Internet was gaining widespread consumer access, that consumerization of travel and travel-related services came into being. Once again there was Sabre Corporation, ushering in the next phase in travel industry transformation with the launch of its own online travel agency - Travelocity.

Launched by Sabre in 1996, Travelocity gave every consumer access to the competitive marketplace for airline flights, hotel stays and car rentals. All of which could be booked in advance by the end user, with the ease of a graphical interface via early web browsers.

This technology, and the Internet in general, would change the travel industry forever, and make the job of a travel agent different forever.

Fast forward to 2017 and as travel consumers, we are bombarded with options, savings and conveniences when planning the big 3 travel components: air travel, hotels and car rentals. “Bada Book Bada Boom” as one hotel chain’s slogan puts it.

But a new category of convenience has emerged into the fray, and added even more options to the overall vacation, travel and weekend trip experience. It’s called “Activities” and is also known as “Things to Do”, and it’s all available via online booking.

This new category of travel booking offers tours, excursions, sightseeing, and even airport transfers, and other ground transportation. It’s as simple as picking your destination and searching the types of activities available there in which you like to participate.

The range of choices is truly astonishing, from a classical art sightseeing tour in downtown Mexico City to a rigorous 4-day excursion traversing the Amazon Basin in Northern Brazil.

And did I mention – everything in-between? To name a few: watersports like kayaking, whitewater rafting, snorkeling and paddleboarding, deep sea fishing, guided hikes to active volcanoes, coffee plantation tours, indigenous village visits, ziplining and canopy tours, nature tours and city sightseeing just to name a few. If you’re more of a do-it-yourselfer you can plan a route and search online for private transportation to get from the airport to points of interest, between bases and back for departure.

The search for these and thousands more tours and excursions covers nearly the entire world, with some noted exceptions like Cuba and Syria. I have recently used one of the online tours and excursion sites for booking a boat tour with snorkeling on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast and also a Segway Tour of Old Town Scottsdale in Arizona.

“What’s neat is the wide range of options for younger to older, and for adventurous to not-so-adventurous. Everybody in your group has something to do and nobody gets left out”, said a recent customer of an online tours and excursions booking site.

The biggest names in online travel have started to participate in this new segment already such as Expedia, Travelocity and Trip Advisor to name a few. Their databases of tours and excursions are just getting built out, but their offerings will grow quickly in the coming years.

Another breed of travel service has emerged that adds value by reviewing and selecting the “best value and quality” tours and excursions in a given category, and then pointing the traveler directly to the tour operator for online booking. These so-called “travel review sites” may be getting a small commission from tour operators, but their knowledge of the country and the tours based on past experience is well worth it when spending significant money on a weekend, weeklong or more trip.

One such travel review site, OutsidePursuits.com, for instance, has a complete overview of the tours and excursions of Costa Rica called 15 Top Things To Do In Costa Rica. Their writers are subject matter experts and have experience in all the topics and destinations they cover.