Over the years I have coached, advised and mentored a number of “pedal to the metal/take no prisoners” founders and entrepreneurs.

What many of them had in common were the following:

Frustrated by traditional education – It seemed to be too slow, too laborious and too irrelevant to what seemed important to them. Frustrating to traditional educational teachers – Rightly or wrongly the role of many teachers is to “herd cats” in terms of teaching principles, theories and most of all the teacher’s and educational system’s approach to learning. Wanting or needing to learn things these teacher’s and the school system’s way was often reacted to as defiance and these people were made to feel that doing things differently was wrong. Increasing impatience, resentment and defiance towards “arbitrary authority” – This greatly triggered a brewing anger in these individuals. Just doing things for the sake of doing them without any underlying deep rationale became increasingly exasperating and even infuriating which often led to acting out. Increasingly attracted towards excitement, risk, danger and speed - That’s because such experiences keep adrenaline high. And most of these people have become adrenaline junkies not because they love the high, but because keeping adrenaline high mitigates the awful experience from an adrenaline crash. Often attracted to exciting, sexy and “crazy” sexual partners and experiences – Crazy people are often more uninhibited about sex, because they’re uninhibited and have poor impulse control about everything. These founders and entrepreneurs are therefore more into sex than love making which seems too laborious and requires emotionally caring and demonstrating that caring to partners. Needless to say, as exciting as these relationships were is as awful as they would turn out to be.

What lies beneath this?

I am passionate about applying neuroscience to explain much of human behavior. What is often going on with these people is that they have ADD and as such, when their adrenaline is high (it’s a natural form of Adderall) they’re better able to focus.

And because of all their issues with authority and especially “arbitrary authority” figures, these long-standing conflicts also cause them to become testosterone junkies. Adrenaline is about excitement; testosterone is about aggression.

Over time the testosterone feeds the adrenaline and this may explain the aggressive, defiant and disdainful behavior of people like Travis Kalanick.

What can be done about this?

Years ago, I was working with one of these testosterone/adrenaline junkie type founders. The reason he came to me was that he just had his first child and he didn’t want to respond to her – who didn’t ask to be born – the same way he treated the rest of the world, where he could act dismissively and disdainfully.

This coincided with my coaching him about needing to be perceived as more “deliberate” as he was trying to attract more money and the confidence of larger investors. Being a quick study, “wunderkinder” would no longer work because he was in his middle/late thirties instead of his twenties. I told him that people with money would need to perceive that he “deliberated” over what they said, because when he didn’t and instead shot back quick answers, he ran the risk of their seeing him as a “slick” study instead of a “quick” (and smart) study.

Since I was a practicing psychiatrist at the time, I prescribed Strattera to him which is a longer acting medication for ADD that didn’t have the edge or crash as did some of the stimulants like Adderall or Ritalin or Dexedrine. One way these meds work on such adrenaline junkies is that they no longer have to engage in dangerous, extreme and foolish behavior to generate adrenaline internally in order to help them focus and avoid becoming listless and restless.

In my coachee’s case, the net result is that not only did he become more “deliberate,” he actually was present when he would read bedtime stories to his daughter – who he adored. But possibly the effect he liked most of all is that he became a better poker player. Prior to taking the medication, he prided himself on understanding the odds according to cards that were dealt. But now with the help of the medication, he was also a better observer of the “tells.” Net, net… he started winning more money.