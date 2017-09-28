How Viuly’s Blockchain Solution Will Change The Face of Online Video

The online video industry is booming

It is difficult to ignore just how important online video has become. Thanks to rich media platforms and improving bandwidth globally, video content is now as ubiquitous to the Internet as email.

It is estimated that more video is being uploaded in a single month than major US TV networks produced in the past 30 years.

The largest international video sharing platforms boast memberships well over a billion, while local platforms have millions of users. Every third person on the Internet watches Youtube videos every single day, resulting in hundreds of millions of videos viewed daily.

Video already accounts for two-thirds of all Internet traffic according to Cisco. Another study on Internet trends projects this to reach 70% by the end of 2017. Online marketing has also gravitated to video, responding to user preference of video marketing over previously strong television advertising.

Research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) suggests that consumers find that digital video ads are more memorable and less disruptive when compared to traditional linear TV programming.

Video is the content of the future, and it is already has a strong claim as the preferred medium of delivery. It is more engaging, more creative, and results in organic reach thanks to users sharing videos they like.

As more and more users turn from text- and image-centric blogs to pure videologging (vlogging), and as advertisers migrate from static advertising to interactive video content, these already staggering statistics are set to grow even more.

With billions of video views generated across the Internet, costing advertisers an average of $7.60 per 1,000 views on a 30-second pre-roll video ad, daily revenue runs into the millions of dollars. Online video is a multi-billion dollar industry and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Yet the current market is an unbalanced one, favoring highly centralized video sharing platforms who retain up to 70% of advertising revenue. On average, content producers are paid a fraction of ad income, while viewers generally do not receive compensation.

Viuly: an open video sharing network with a fair share of revenue

Viuly’s plan is to introduce the world’s first decentralized video sharing platform. The platform aims to become an online video ecosystem that will ensure every stakeholder receives an equitable share of the lucrative online video market.

Viuly’s vision of decentralization is an immediate departure from the traditional structure of centralized video platforms that act as middlemen between advertiser and user, eliminating the high commissions associated with video advertising campaigns.

Its main revenue-sharing model will see video authors earn up to 95% of ad revenue, while viewers earn up to 45%.

Through blockchain innovation, the IPFS protocol-based Viuly platform features a fully decentralized distributed network of data storage. This means that there is no shared control center and anyone in the world can store uploaded video on spare disk space for compensation.

Authors can also create premium content on channels available only to users who pay a subscription fee.

The transparent platform will also benefit advertisers. It is a full-feature marketing tool with real-time statistics and auditable processes enabling direct payments to users. This allows for tailor-made campaigns with lower risk of fraudulent views.

Viuly’s decentralized network envisions a free and open space for online video sharing. Without centralized censorship to restrict content and limit viewing, authors gain creative freedom and users have free access.

An automated pre-moderation system flags content for potential violation of a common set of ethical standards. The Viuly network of users have full ownership of moderation, whereby they determine if flagged content can be uploaded, downgrading uploaders whose content are rejected. Moderators are users themselves, randomly selected from among the highest rated users.

The Viuly Token and Crowdsale

The Viuly network will be powered by VIU tokens, the currency used to reward the network and make payments for products and services over the platform. As VIU tokens are limited, their scarcity, along with increasing demand from a growing user base, should naturally drive up the value of VIU. At the same time, listing on external exchanges will also provide liquidity and economic value to VIU.

The Viuly alpha platformwill soon be ready to test – up to October 30, users who register and try out its functions can already start earning tokens.

Viuly will hold a series of public crowdsale events, beginning with a pre-ICO on October 10 to October 13, followed by the public ICO from November 1 to November 15. VIU tokens are valued at a base rate of 2,000 VIU per 1 ETH.

Funds raised will be used to further the development of Viuly’s unique solution, a venture that has already received a EUR 150,000 backing from blockchain investment firm Krypton Capital.

Viuly also benefits from the expertise of established and upcoming leaders in blockchain and fintech development. These include industry specialists in corporate management, blockchain business, marketing development and promotional strategy.

Some of its key members are:

Ruslan Popa, Founder and CEO

This man behind payment service providers like RuPay and Qiwi, Ruslan has more than 12 years of experience in managing and creating Its startups. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ruslanpopa

Silviya Martirosyan, CMO

Adept at creative marketing and leadership, Silviya found great success launching several retail, corporate and financial projects at national and regional levels. She brings strong communication and management skills to the platform. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/silviya-martirosyan-6b09b444

Aleksey Vasyanin, CDO

Aleksey’s achieved recognition for his work in developing solid corporate profiles for companies. As project manager, he created, structured and developed partner networks in a highly competitive telecoms market. He is highly competent at optimizing business processes and personnel management. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aleksey-vasyanin-54600048

Yuriy Chayka, Advisor

A seasoned entrepreneur, Yuriy is currently President of the Ukrainian E-business Association, and ideologist and founder of Fintech Cluster. He lends visionary insight from his successes in founding a string of successful payment processors, including MobiPay, RBKMoney, Autopay, Interkassa, MoneXy and mWallet. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuriychayka