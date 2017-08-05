How We Can Help a Breast Cancer Patient

As we once again ramp up for another Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I began to think about some of the real issues for a person diagnosed with breast cancer. We are very fortunate in this country to have such great medical care available to everyone. We now are providing testing and care while continuing to do research to find a cure, much of which is funded by all of the contributions made to various organizations during October. I am personally so grateful for the wonderful doctors and the care and treatment[pullquote]I think that most people are willing to help another person who has received such a diagnosis in any way that they can but they just don’t know what to do or say. I would just indicate that you are available to assist in any way that you can and then take a step back.[/pullquote] that I received which was covered by my medical insurance. Medical help is available for everyone who needs it. This is truly a great achievement. However, I did want to take a moment to touch on the subject about that which I am frequently asked and that is what to do and say to someone who has been diagnosed with cancer.

I suppose the easiest thing to do is to think about what you would want and need from your family and friends if it were you that received this diagnosis. Every person will act and react differently but for me, respect regarding how I chose to handle things was most important to me. I did not want others to know about it until after the surgery was over. Therefore, I would not allow my husband or those at work who needed to know to share this information with anyone. In retrospect, that was a big mistake on my part as I took away from my husband the opportunity for him to handle this news in the best way possible for him which may have been to have an outlet to discuss it with others who could provide him with the support that he needed. I should have allowed for him to have those discussions but just indicated that I did not want anyone else to talk to me about what was happening.

I think that most people are willing to help another person who has received such a diagnosis in any way that they can but they just don’t know what to do or say. I would just indicate that you are available to assist in any way that you can and then take a step back. Let the person know whether you are willing and available to take them to doctor appointments (and there will be tons of those) if they want. At the times of surgeries and other treatments where they are not able to function as usual, things such as providing a meal or helping with child care or just spending time with them is appreciated, if that is what is needed. You will know best about what you can do and what the patient would like or need based upon an individual assessment of the situation.

Most important at this time is allowing the patient to talk about and do as much as they wish. If a patient wants to talk about how they are feeling, what they are thinking, etc., just listen. They will tell you what they want you to know. Limit questions to things like how you can help rather than pushing them to talk or asking medical questions and personal questions which they would prefer not to discuss for any number of reasons. Being sensitive to the position in which this person finds herself will lead you to know what to do and say.

For some people, try as they might, when they hear that someone they know and love has received a cancer diagnosis, they will head for the hills. I know that I can’t understand this because it is not something that I could do but I know that it does happen and it happens more often than you might think. My only suggestion is that others around this patient may have to step up and do double duty, especially if the person who can’t handle the news is a spouse, a close family member or friend on whom the patient was counting. It is hard enough to go through all of the steps necessary to recover from cancer let alone to lose your emotional support at the same time. And when all else fails, be sure that the patient’s doctors know what is happening so that they can find a way to provide for the patient’s needs in this arena, too.