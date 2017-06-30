How weird the world politics is!

It’s been one year since the militants attacked at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. The attack ended with the death of 20 hostages, most of whom were foreigners. The so-called ISIS claimed the responsibility for this attack. After that, many developed countries issued travel warning to Bangladesh. Many foreign firms cancelled trips of their employees to Bangladesh after the attack. They might have thought that the target of these types of militant attacks is only the poorest countries as Bangladesh. After Dhaka cafe attack several deadliest militant attacks took place in many developed countries such as the Nice attack, Berlin terror attack, Manchester attack and London attack. The attacks are taking place everywhere in the world. The developed countries cannot escape from the devastation of such attacks just by issuing travel bans on their local and foreign citizens. It is a global phenomenon. We have to find out the root of this phenomenon.

War is of course very expensive. The ISIS’s war all over the world should be more expensive. Sometimes I start thinking how does the ISIS manage attacking over so many countries. Do they have any super power? Or, someone or some countries are supporting their agenda? Without anyone’s support how come they are getting empowered!

From Gulshan cafe attack in Dhaka, we learned some important issues. We knew about the death toll and their pictures through SITE intelligence several hours ago before the hostages were rescued. However, the Bangladeshi media reports say that the terrorists have used a very secure mobile app named Threema through which the gunmen have sent the pictures of blood shaded killings to their distant receivers. In this stage, we need to learn about the app. The app is not available for free, it requires purchasing. This is a so secure app that our law enforcement agencies could not find who the gunmen sent the pictures to be in the other end. Now the question is who produces this app? They must know who the subscribers are. When it comes to purchasing, then this app providers must know the banking information of the users. Thus, we can easily recognize the subscribers through their banking information. Can’t the app provider disclose this information for the sake of humanity? Specially, when any terror attack takes place in a particular area and terrorist use this app for exchanging information; can’t the providers track the users and their locations?

Every terrorist needs gun and explosives for a terror attack. Imagine, how many of guns and explosives are being used by Islamic state and its terrorists all over the world! There must be a good source of suppliers. According to an EU mandated study, 51 commercial entities from 20 countries are involved in the supply chain of over 700 components used by the Islamic state. These components are being used to construct improvised explosive devices. Now, the question is who are these 20 countries? The shocking news was that the EU reports named several companies from such countries as US, India and other 18 countries! We cannot deny something like an EU mandated study on explosive suppliers to Islamic state. However, we cannot also think of commercial entities from such countries as US and India are involved in supplying explosives to Islamic State. The US is tired of fighting terrorism. Did the US fight against the real terrorist? To me, the real terrorists are those companies who are growing up in the US and supplying the explosives to the Islamic state. If the EU mandated report is authentic, then I would say that the countries like USA and India who have a very strong determination to fight against terrorism have failed to counter its own home-grown terrorists.

Sometimes I just keep thinking, how a terror group like Islamic state whose main ambition is to attack on humanity can sustain for long time. I assume that they must have a very strong source of income. After screening several newspapers, I came to know that one of the major sources of their income is its oil trade. Now, another crucial question comes at this point, who buys oil from this terror group? Initially, some of us may start pointing fingers at the neighboring countries of Islamic state. However, there are allegations against many western countries who are indirectly buying the terror group’s oil and thus they are strengthening the economy of ISIS.

Last but not least, another weapon of a terror attack is money. From Gulshan attack in Dhaka we came to know that the attackers are home-grown and everyone is student. Moreover, everyone has been detached from their family for several months. So, they must have managed money for their livelihood and other activities from a powerful source. However, the international media reports say that the terror group pays monthly salary to its fighters. We also understand that the fighters are reaching the Islamic state through different ways and getting trained. I really exclaim thinking how the IS manage financing to its every fighter’s expenses from air fare to monthly salary! How do the fighters collect their monthly salary staying from the different parts of the world? There must be some money transferring agents or banks who are working for this terror group. Can’t they recognize which part of the world the money is coming from? Can’t they recognize who is the receiver of this money? Isn’t it easy identifying the money exchanging point between the ISIS and its fighters? There must be an answer we need t o focus on.