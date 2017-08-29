How You Can Create an Environment That Ensures Success, Vitality and Health

Your environment is not your neighborhood or your street or even your room. It is inclusive of that but it is way more than that. Your environment is every space you live or exist in or around that have an immediate impact on the way you think, act or just are.

Your environment can be your physical environment, your mental environment, your personal environment and your social environment. Every interaction you have with yourself and other entities tends to drop off remnants of itself on you that shape your mood, your perceptions, responses and most importantly your health.

I have been in so many situations where I just couldn’t get right and I just couldn’t tell why for the love of all things sacred! It wasn’t until I learnt how much my environment was suggesting to me that I became intentional about my environment. Here are just a few tips about how you can create an amazing environment to sustain your health and vitality.

1. Speak to yourself with what you wear

Your personal environment is one of the most important! What you wear, you accessories have a massive impact on your mood and drive throughout the day. Dressing the part is key to success in a day’s activity. What are the activities in your day? Dress the part and you will find vigor to do the part.

You would be shocked at how much impact your dressing has on your mind. If you want to work out, but feel mentally un-stimulated, throw on a pair of trainers and joggers and your mind will adjust.

The “power tie” concept is real; a person dressed formally in office wear tends to be mentally sharper at the time than a person dressed casually. In a Study, it was noticed that those with the corporate outfit could think faster on their feet and generally felt more powerful and in charge of their environment in an official setting. They were also less likely to have fun in a relaxed environment.

“It’s all about the symbolic meaning that you associate with a particular item of clothing,” said Hajo Adam, PhD, a Northwestern University researcher and author of the famous lab coat study.

Use your personal environment; your clothes and accessories to affect your results. Most people dress to reflect their moods, you should try dressing to change your mood. Feeling sick? Wear some bright, floral colours! This is what companies like Pomegranate have consistently tried to do in providing “Staycations” everywhere with their robust and bright designs for apparel and accessories. Your mood is not always real! It could just be a reflection of your environment.

2. Touch up your office and home stead

When I moved into my new house, it was in a bad state, pale walls and colors that were hardly recognizable from use. I had no furniture and I just draped my bed with a grey blanket to sleep with, my reason was rational; I didn’t have enough budget yet for the house. It wasn’t until I noticed a consistent pattern of leaving the house exhausted after a full night’s sleep that I had a rethink. I got me flowers everywhere; my bedspread, curtains and wall pattern and my mood improved significantly.

One of the key secrets to the vibrancy in many organizations and in their staff is their physical environment. Seasons in Malibu, a world class Addiction treatment centre, has stated this as one of the secrets to their success with drug and alcohol addicts. Tracy, an ex-housemate has an endorsement on their website echoing the same thing in her words:

"From the minute I walked through the doors I felt welcome. The days were full of therapy and fun. The houses are insanely clean and beautiful…Seasons in Malibu taught me how to get through even the toughest times in my life, without picking up a bottle of pills or alcohol”

You are more likely to be kind and sweet to your family if you live in a colorful place than in a dour looking house, you are also less prone to anger in brighter environments. You should color your physical environment with purpose in mind.

For instance, according to an article on Freshome.com, light colors are expansive and airy, making rooms seem larger and brighter. Dark colors are sophisticated and warm; they give large rooms a more intimate appearance. Red has been shown to raise blood pressure and speed respiration and heart rate, Blue does the opposite and yellow communicates happiness.

Again, your mood may just be a reflection of your physical environment and it is very likely impacting on your health and vitality.

3. Stay away from negative energy

I don’t mean this in a Yoga kind of way… I simply mean that you need to take care of your mental environment as well. Not everything is helpful at every time. How many times have you seen someone flip channels directly from CNN to a Music channel? Sometimes the news can be pretty depressing and there is very little positive news these days.

What you hear and let into your conscious mind inspires your general perspective and hence your reaction in situations, your mood and your response to life in general. Hypnotic suggestibility happens all the time but, most times the stimuli come from your mental and social environment and not a hypnotist.

A study reported in the Uncommon Knowledge website showed that students who were exposed to environmental triggers which seeded the pattern for 'old' and 'frail', such as sitting in an office with a professor surrounded by pictures of very old people and with words like gray, infirm, weak, old, slow, tired both being used by the professor and subliminally scattered on posters and leaflets, tended to walk out of the office at a much slower rate than when they arrived while, Students unconsciously exposed to patterns of youth, vitality, energy and strength will walk out of the office more quickly than when they arrived.

Friendships should be kept or discarded not based on sentiments, but based on the stimulus that conversations with them consistently give you. If you work in a hospital or an old people’s home, you best have some really exciting friends waiting for you outside those doors. Stimulus in books, songs and conversations should be chosen carefully and with purpose in mind or you may find yourself walking a road you never intended.