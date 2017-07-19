Every two years people who are interested in traditional basketry come together to share techniques and experiences at an event called “The Gathering”.

Sounds like an ancient druid meet up hey, but no.

I went to the most recent gathering as a special speaker, and it got me thinking about how important it is to be and stay connected with people from all areas of my life.

Here’s my advice on how you can create deep and meaningful connections with others.

Shared interests

Through my love for basketry, I’ve found others who feel the same way. With many of these people, I’m only able to interact with them through Instagram or Facebook on most occasions, however when we do see each other in person it feels like we’re able to continue a conversation that we’ve been having for years.

I’ve even been able to connect with some people that I’ve never met at all. These people follow my Instagram page that’s dedicated to my art, and so they feel as if they know me already and it allows us to create a deeper connection in the event that we do meet.

Find the communities and groups around the things you love to do and connect online, through social media, and attend the events they hold.

Social platforms

As an avid user of social media, I’ve found that connecting with others through sites like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn is a great way of establishing and strengthening a deeper connection with others.

One time, I was lucky enough to be contacted by a lovely woman who I had met only a few times at business events in the past. She had noticed a recent status that I posted about how sick I was at the time, and she offered to drop by my place with some honey and lemon to make me feel better.

Connecting with the media

For any business leader or entrepreneur, it’s important to develop a positive connection with journalists that wish to connect with you. I’ve found that there’s a simple strategy for developing deeper connections with journalists, and that’s simply to say “yes”. Accepting requests for interviews or other types of coverage not only allows you to spread your reach in terms of media contacts, but it also builds the journalist’s trust, and they may continue to come to you in the future.

Many people believe that social media reinforces anti-social behaviour, but I think the opposite. To me, the combination of social media and real life experiences deepens the connections that we make with other people in our lives.

I’ve done this through my interest in basketry, and you can achieve the same success by following a similar path. Utilise your interests or industry to develop relationships with others, and take advantage of networking opportunities and social platforms to maintain these connections.

