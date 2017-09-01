How YOU can eliminate ten tons of CO2 without breaking a sweat.

Don Wood and Alex Menke

With the Trump administration’s priorities, it appeared to us that US government-led actions on climate change will not be sufficient. It is likely that you believe Climate Change is real, though you may feel there isn’t much your individual actions can do to fight climate change. We decided to investigate that assumption and here is what we found. Each of us in the US produces between 10 to 40 tons of CO2 per year depending on our consumption habits; on average we produce about 20 tons per person. Our US average is 2.5 times that of Europeans and Chinese, and 10 times that of Indians. Yes, we are five percent of the earth’s population and we produce 15% of all CO2 emissions. There is some good news; after doing the math, we found that a large reduction in your personal carbon production can be as simple as modifying a few habits and upgrading some household items. With your individual choices and actions, it turns out that you can make a material impact and eliminate up to ten tons of CO2 per year. Most of the carbon-saving actions we have identified below can actually save you money and improve your lifestyle and happiness; a few have a small cost but may still be worth it to you. Here is how to do it.

Your house

1. Put solar on your roof. Call Tesla, SunRun, SunPower or one of many other installers and put solar on your roof for free by signing up to a solar lease; start saving up to 20% on your electric bill immediately. Depending upon your house size and the current renewable energy mix of your utility, this could cut out 2 to 7 tons of CO2 per year, and could save as much as $1,000 per year.

2. Sign up to the “100% Green electricity option” from your electric utility. This could save 3 to 7 tons of CO2 per year, depending on your house size, your region and whether you already logged some reductions from solar on your roof. Check http://apps3.eere.energy.gov/greenpower/markets/pricing.shtml?page=2 to see if your utility offers a green plan.

3. Make some simple home efficiency upgrades.

Change your furnace air filter and/or replace your furnace if it was purchased before 2000 to save up to one ton of CO2 per year.

Install a Nest or another smart thermostat to run systems only when you are home and move your set-points 2 degrees lower/higher in the winter/summer and save another ton of CO2.

Install LEDs in all your light sockets to eliminate ½ ton of CO2 per year.

Make sure your attic and walls and windows are properly insulated up to EnergyStar code and save one more ton of CO2.

Yep, you could save up to 3 tons of CO2 from efficiency in your home alone. CO2 savings will depend upon whether your heater is gas or electric, where you live, and the renewable percentage of your electricity supply. While upfront investment is required for these home efficiency savings, it will pay for itself in two to five years. Here is a calculator that can give you more detailed insights https://www3.epa.gov/carbon-footprint-calculator/

4. Replace your refrigerator if purchased before 2001. Refrigerators can be one of the biggest electric hogs in your house and their efficiency has improved by 70% in the past 20 years. Save ~1/2 ton of CO2 per year by upgrading.

Your travel

5. Skip one airline trip per year. The average American adult takes three airplane roundtrips a year. Shifting just one cross-country business trip to a conference call, or one cross country vacation to a local staycation saves around one ton of CO2 (in coach), or as much as 2 tons of CO2 (in Business Class which takes up a lot more space). The impact of this CO2 from air travel is actually 1.7 times more damaging because it is emitted at high altitude. You avoid about 0.1 ton of CO2 for each one hour of flight time (coach). Calculate the impact of your next trip using this link: http://www.carbonfootprint.com/calculator.aspx

6. Drive an electric car and carpool when you can. If you drive the average 33 miles per day (12,000 miles per year) and avoid using 550 gallons of gas because you drive an electric vehicle, you reduce your carbon footprint by 1-3 tons of CO2 per year, depending upon the fuel economy of your current car and your utility’s fuel mix. You can also save $1,000 or more in gas expenses each year. http://www.ucsusa.org/clean-vehicles/electric-vehicles/life-cycle-ev-emissions#.WG3uCvkrKw4

7. Substitute a bike for your car just once per week. You might even enjoy it more than driving your car. If you log 10 miles per week doing this, you will not only be in better shape, but you will save 25 gallons of gas and ¼ ton of CO2. Every gallon of gas you save avoids 20 lbs of CO2.

Your habits

8. Cut back just a bit on material consumption—stop replacing furniture, clothes, electronics, and toys when you don’t really need to. Give things away or sell on them on eBay. Recycle paper, glass, and aluminum; stop subscribing to paper newspapers and magazines. All this can eliminate another ton per year of CO2 and save some money too.

9. Reduce your red meat consumption by half through substituting chicken, pork, fish, and vegetables. The average adult would eliminate about ¼ to ¾ ton of CO2 equivalent per year (CO2e is the combined effect of all greenhouse gases such as methane, CO2, N20, etc. https://ecometrica.com/assets/GHGs-CO2-CO2e-and-Carbon-What-Do-These-Mean-v2.1.pdf ). You can still eat the occasional steak, but you can save 40 lbs. of CO2e for every pound of red meat you skip. Many medical professionals believe reducing your consumption of animal fat is good for your health and this diet can be less expensive as well.

10. Finally, and maybe most importantly, use your vote and your voice to make a difference personally and professionally. Work and invest in companies that have made a serious commitment to sustainability. Here is a list of over 96 global corporations which have committed to using 100% clean energy http://there100.org/companies . Vote for government representatives who want to fight climate change through smart carbon-reduction policies. Carbon savings from these actions are harder to quantify, but your role is important.