How you can grow your wholesale business with the help of technology

Software and technology products are very affordable today, with a wide variety of options available for even the most modest of budgets. I use many different online tools myself, from online office suites and storage options to online inventory management solutions and just about everything in between.

Life is most definitely easier with the right technology at my fingertips, and that obviously includes the trusty laptop and smartphone combination. The great thing about many of the business tools that are available is that they are not only, by their very nature, cross-platform, but also scalable - as your business grows, the tools grow with them. Software technology scalability is especially important if you have a large, physical inventory to keep track of and expand.

Online inventory management solutions

Saying goodbye to notebooks and tedious spreadsheets, in favor of an online inventory management solution is a key step in growing your wholesale business. Having a service that accurately tracks inventory, and also manages customer fulfillment alongside that is something that any wholesale business looking to expand is going to need to invest in at some point.

Taking care of inventory and order fulfillment, entirely by hand’, is a huge waste of time and precious resources so this is something that you will want to outsource to technology solutions as quickly as possible. While your time is being spent on inventory, instead of growing your business, then your business will not grow. It is that simple.

Omnichannel availability

Sales reps may well still have a role to play in a wholesale business, but making it easier for customers to get in touch with you is still by far the best way to go. Omnichannel availability refers to making use of more than one technology type to make yourself available to your customers and retailers.

Live Chat

Social channels

Email

Telephone

These are the most popular methods of communication, in no particular order but you can probably see which will work for you and your wholesale business. A great rule of thumb is that a customer should be no more than two steps away from communicating with you, but one step is even better. Make it easy for the customer to speak with you, and you make it easy for them to decide whether to do business with you. That is the direction that growth lives in.

Ordering, delivery, and billing need to be as seamless as you can make it

This goes back to online inventory management solutions a little, with a few steps between order fulfillment and inventory management being taken as possible. If it’s seamless on the back end, it must also be seamless for the customer also.

Automating the whole process makes the customer feel much more comfortable - nobody likes jumping through hoops just to make a purchase. The company that can streamline this entire process is the company that is going to grow.

A busy retailer is going to want to get in, place an order and get out with a few steps as possible so removing as many steps as you can by making use of automation software is going to help that happen and keep you, rather than a competitor, in the mind of the customer.