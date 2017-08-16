How You Can Make The Time to Get Things Done

As the CEO of a company as well as an artist, I’m commonly asked how I manage to get so much done and still have time for myself.

The fact is, I struggle to cope with it all sometimes. I often agree to do too much, like saying yes to speaking gigs, gallery openings, exhibitions, mentoring, business operations tasks, writing... the list goes on.

Stress can have a large effect on me, I often wake up at 3am and I’m up for the rest of the night. This does give me more time to get things done, but it also has a negative effect on my health and wellbeing.

I’ve recently tried exploring and utilising some techniques to make sure I can get everything done on time and manage them effectively. Here are some of them:

Stop faffing about

We all know what faffing is, and we’re all guilty of doing it at some point. Sometimes we take too much time to make a decision or finish something off. I’ve learned to avoid faffing by setting false deadlines in order to stay focused on the current task. It’s not perfect however, and it probably never will be. I still have almost 4,000 unread emails to work through but having made progress everywhere else, I’m able to dedicate more time to other important tasks.

Manage your time

My business has been structured so that time is never wasted. We have procedures for everything, and we make every attempt to maximise our time and effort. For example, with the articles that I write, they’re never used just once in an email that I send to you. Instead, I share them across every social media platform, pitched to journalists, uploaded on news sites, and they’re also published on an ongoing basis in the form of evergreen blog content.

Create a things-to-do list

When I told my team member how I was feeling, she grabbed a notepad and wrote down everything that I had committed to getting done. We came up with three pages worth of tasks, so she ordered them, and created an action plan that was similar to what we’d use with our client work.

I actually got a decent night sleep that night. I attribute it to finally having some plan of how I was going to handle everything, and I found that I was ticking tasks off at a rapid pace.

Being busy brings me joy. I find happiness in completing tasks and clearing goals. But, there are also points where I need to have some time with myself by catching up with the people I care about, spending an afternoon at a day spa or going on a bushwalk. It’s during times like this where I focus on being still and letting the beauty emerge.

