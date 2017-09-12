How you dis-empower yourself - at work and in all of life

How often in life do you hide or suppress aspects of yourself? To make a relationship smoother/ simpler? To be accepted into a group? To be able to live ‘up’ to what you think others expect of you, whether being a leader or playing some other role?

If you add up all those times, how much of you have you given up over your life to fit in or to make things work out? To be accepted and seen as ‘normal’?

When you get a promotion, particularly into leadership, what aspects of who you are do you change or hide because ‘it’s not appropriate for a leader’? (interestingly, the most effectively leaders I’ve seen express their true personalities – they don’t play the role of a leader)

In the book Divorceless Relationships, Gary Douglas and Dr. Dain Heer refer to this disavowing of yourself as ‘divorcing’ you from aspects of yourself. They say, “We divorce ourselves in subtle ways. We tone down what we want to say or say nothing at all. Or we say things in order to get somebody to agree with us. Most people will divorce themselves rather than ensnare themselves in a discussion that might result in a disagreement.”

What’s ironic is that those things that ushered us into those situations (relationships or promotions) were based on us being who we were in the past. And then we hide away what caused people to choose us, personally or professionally. Is it any wonder that we get into a relationship and then wonder whatever happened to the person we fell in love with? Or that we get promoted and struggle at what we were so well suited for?

Here’s perhaps the more important question – having given up all those aspects of yourself over the years, are you truly happy with who and where you are? I mean truly happy and joyful, not just OK, and not just ‘not bad’.

I’ve discovered over years of coaching that, for most people, even if someone’s life isn’t ‘bad’, it’s not necessarily fulfilling – it feels like ‘something’ is missing, no matter how affluent you are and how many trappings of success you have. Far too many people have surrendered themselves to lives of ‘meh’.

For many years it was felt that expecting to have a fulfilling life, or even fulfilling work, was a ludicrous, unrealistic expectation, so everyone focused on getting the trappings of success – the promotions, the picket fence, the relationship – to find that fulfillment, and yet, so many people get all that and still feel that ‘something’ is missing.

Similarly, there has been incredible pressure, until recently (particularly among baby boomers), to conform. Being different or unique was frowned upon, and most people hid their uniqueness to be just like everyone else.

That ‘something’ that’s missing, that keeps you from feeling fulfilled, isn’t anything that’s outside of you. It’s all those elements that you gave up, one after another, over all the years of your life. It’s your uniqueness and specialness.

You can’t be your most effective in any role, including leadership, when you disavow your inner strengths, skills and passions because the don’t fit the ‘norm’. And how can you fully experience a relationship, whether as a friend or a lover, if you’re hiding what makes you unique – and what may have attracted the other in the first place? And how much is a relationship really worth if the other demands you give up what’s special about you?

The good news is that all you gave up isn’t lost forever. You absolutely can recover it, because it’s who you are. You can’t amputate part of your essence – you can only mask it. It may take some work, but you can recapture it.

Your first step is to invest time going through your life to see what you gave up to other people’s judgements - and this isn’t putting down others or their views – just acknowledging them.

Invest time over the next few days and weeks to go through your life and think about all the relationships you had, starting with your family and then friends. Go through each one and think about what you left behind to be accepted by the others in your life. Make an inventory.

And if you did something opposite to what someone, such as your parents wanted, just to oppose them then you were letting them choose your direction as surely as if you did exactly what they said. What did you abandon in yourself to rebel against them?

Go through this with all your friends, your lovers, your colleagues. Go through this with all your jobs, and with each position you took on. Did you ‘change’ who you were when you left school, got your first job, got married, had kids? Think about each transition. Certainly there may be some things we leave behind as we grow – but in my experience people leave behind far more than that.

You may find patterns – aspects that were suppressed repeatedly. Notice what you discover in your inventory. Notice which aspects have the most energy or call to you the most.

With those you can start to explore how to re-ignite those things in your life, even in a small way.

This will start your journey.