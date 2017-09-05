How you make your profit is as important as what you do with it

By Iqbal Wahhab

I’m in the process of creating a whole new style of restaurant – not in terms of it cuisine (southern US) – but in its purpose. There’s a rapidly emerging new community of business creators, investors, employees, suppliers and customers all wishing to only create/back/work with/engage with/buy from companies that have social impacts driven into their core.

It’s a very exciting prospect to undertake social missions right into the very DNA of the business, rather than hide it from shareholders or take time away from the conventional running of an enterprise to, for example, mentor prisoners who can come and work for us on release. Unlike social enterprises, which all too often don’t make a profit, or charities, for whom profit means a percentage of a company’s earnings hopefully coming their way, businesses need to have a healthy bottom line in order to survive.

In the past, the question was what do we do with our profits – give some away through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and reap the rewards of the rest, either by investing back into the businesses or giving employees a bonus for having created that pool of money. Under US company law, the choice is simple; profits have to be paid as dividends to shareholders, which is why the B Corporation movement came about – people no longer want to work for companies that can’t commit to saving the planet or tackling poverty.

In the UK we aren’t similarly handcuffed. Companies and individuals are often assessed on what proportion of their profit or wealth they give away. But rarely do we challenge how they got to the levels of profits that they have. If you were a shareholder in Primark, say, would you want as big a dividend cheque as you could or would you like to see part of the profits help solve one of the many problems the world faces? Or would you be the shareholder at the AGM saying “Hang on, it’s great that we’ve made these profits – but at what expense? Did we really have to pay workers in Bangladesh a pittance working in a ramshackle factory creating our T shirts which eventually collapsed and killed so many people?”

The profits that a business makes are typically viewed by their size to measure their success; rarely by the journey through which they were created. At our Borough Market restaurant Roast we have a commitment to sourcing local produce which is often very expensive. What if we were to start buying cheaper produce? What if it was flown in from far flung parts of the world? What if we were to make employees work implausibly long hours, paying them the least we could get away with? Would it all get swept under a carpet because we financially support a number of good causes?

The journey to profit needs to be an intrinsic part of our financial reporting. How we get there is as important as the arrival. We live in the days of impact measurement and at Roast we hired the social business advisors The Good Economy to undertake a social impact assessment report to ascertain the true return on investment this had. In retrospect, I could have done a lot more with that report than fly the flag for our Foundation. We could have looked at making it a balance sheet item, for example.

A pro-social, purpose driven restaurant like the one we are planning will embed all this into the core of each of our activities, an ombudsman will be appointed to hold us to task for our promised social outcomes and then quantify them and share them with all stakeholders and make it a key performance indicator. And sustainable sourcing doesn’t have to be a costly affair – we are talking to organic farms around London to grow collard greens for us, a miller in Norfolk to create grits for us rather have to bear the expense (and the carbon footprint) of flying them over from America.

The profit with purpose model is refreshingly complete because one is not necessarily at the expense of the other – indeed, it has been proven time and again that businesses that use this approach, experience a higher return than those that don’t. As commercial cases go, they don’t come much better than that.

About Iqbal Wahhab OBE Iqbal Wahhab has lived in Britain for almost his whole life and in a career spanning 30 years he has built a reputation for delivering world-class excellence through his highly successful restaurant businesses, Roast and The Cinnamon Club. It was Iqbal’s early experience in the media which saw him run his own hospitality PR business and Indian food publication, Tandoori Magazine that launched his career in the restaurant industry.

Iqbal has won a number of major awards and accolades during his career. He was voted one of the Top 10 Restaurateurs in Britain in an Independent on Sunday survey and listed in the Caterer Power 100, GQ 100 Most Connected and The Sunday Times Maserati Top 100 business start-up mentors. He has also received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of East London and an Honorary Doctorate in Science from the University of West London.