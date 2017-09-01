Howard University Is The Most Fashionable HBCU

Regardless of the weather, students at Howard University know no other life than that of the polished and trendy. The fashionable school was voted as the second best dressed university by the Huffington Post in 2011, and continues to hold its reign as the most stylish HBCU in the nation. Howard women casually brave heels – as if their mornings treks did not overstep the hill the university is built on; and men wearing suits as they skateboard around campus is not an uncommon sight.