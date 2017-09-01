Howard University Is The Most Fashionable HBCU

4th Street is a runway.
Regardless of the weather, students at Howard University know no other life than that of the polished and trendy. The fashionable school was voted as the second best dressed university by the Huffington Post in 2011, and continues to hold its reign as the most stylish HBCU in the nation. Howard women casually brave heels – as if their mornings treks did not overstep the hill the university is built on; and men wearing suits as they skateboard around campus is not an uncommon sight.
You will not find pajama pants in classes here. Even casual dressers have an air of sophistication that matches their put-together looks.
With a wide range of cultural backgrounds and interests, the students’ multifaceted attitudes grace the campus with an air of confidence that is unmatched. Whether it be bright colors or bold prints, motto jackets or wide-legged looks, students dress with a purpose and it is hard not to imagine them slaying in the future offices they’ll hold.
Dress for success is the motto, and as evidenced by the photos below, Howard, ya’ll winnin’.
