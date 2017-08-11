HP Pavilion All-In-One, All-in-one desktops are renewed

Although users are increasingly demanding mobility on their computers, we cannot deny that we all like, when we are at home, enjoying a large screen on a powerful PC. Now the new HP Pavilion All-In-One is presented, an all-in-one desktop that has been completely redesigned.

Since the HP Pavilion All-In-One will occupy an important place in the homes, a careful design based on the aluminum, with a screen of reduced edges has been chosen. At the bottom there is space for Bang &Olufsen speakers, suitable for listening to music and watching movies.

The screens provide a good multimedia experience, because they use IPS panels of 24 or 27 inches, with Full HD resolution. In addition, the base can be adjusted from -5 to +35 degrees, to facilitate the comfortable use of the HP Pavilion All-In-One.

The HP Pavilion All-In-One, although they can be used in different environments, are aimed at a family audience, while the HP Envy All-In-One targets the highest range. That's why its design is thin (only 8.5 mm) and all the hardware is contained in the same screen, to keep our desk tidy. On the positive side, HP has decided to limit preinstalled software to a minimum, which promotes high performance.

At the technical level, these desktops all in one mount Intel Core 7 processors and have up to 16 GB of RAM. For gaming enthusiasts, there will be configurations with an AMD Radeon 530 graphics, although the HP Omen range is specifically designed for gamers.

Those worried about privacy will find it interesting that the HP Pavilion All-In-One webcam is hidden in the body of the computers just with the touch of a finger. Optionally, the webcam can include an infrared sensor, which makes it possible to identify ourselves on the PC securely via Windows Hello.