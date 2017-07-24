HR - Train These Two Skills to Prevent Employee Derailment

You may be missing the most important part of team building - Internal Team MindSET.

A functional team includes individuals who are self-aware on two levels; 1) they can minimize their ego for the good of the team, and 2) they can recognize and repair their own psychological safety after a hit.

Whose job is it to manage Internal Team MindSET? Initially, Internal Team MindSET training is the responsibility of HR or the manager in charge of training employees. Each individual must be taught the skills needed to be proficient. Once trained, each individual is responsible for maintaining their own mindSET indefinitely.

An Example - Compare These Two Teams

Consider Team A - They are efficient, accomplished, and they get the job done. The members of Team A love being on their team. They refer to themselves as members of Team A as though it were a proud part of their own identity. Each individual is more interested in contributing to the team’s output then they are in getting personal recognition for a job well done.

Consider Team B - They were efficient at one time, but recent infighting has left them slow to complete work and they tend to miss deadlines or produce sloppy deliverables. Although they seemed like they were off to a good start, after a few months of working together, they are less functional as a group than they were when they were first put together. A few members of Team B have derailed entirely.

What happened to Team B? If you talk to the members of Team B, they seem worried about their own careers and futures. They don’t feel valued as individuals and they each complain that they wish they were recognized for their accomplishments.

Team B is suffering from big egos and low psychological safety. Is the team doomed to failure? Can they ever work well together?

There is hope for Team B! A team efficiency coach knowledgeable in EI can guide each individual to be more aware of ego and safety. Once they become aware of how it feels to manage ego and safety, they can each get a handle on their own behavior in the group.

Internal Team MindSET Skills

Every human on the planet has an ego. Ego is that part of you that feels a need to:

have meaning in your work

be recognized for your accomplishments

do a good job

Similarly, everyone has a need for psychological safety. Feeling safe includes:

willingness to talk about things that are important

being ok with any emotions that arise during everyday circumstances

not worrying about risk of rejection or violence

Ego Minimization

Consider, for a moment, the most functional teams in the world, the US Armed Forces. Politics aside, military men and women know their jobs and do their jobs efficiently and accurately. Boot camp includes an invitation (a requirement) to leave your individual identity at the door when you join the Army or Navy. You wear the same clothes as your teammates and you learn to rely on your teammates for everything.

How might a non-military team invite their new teammates to leave their egos at the door? Google, Deloitte, and Starbucks are fantastic examples of companies that have figured out how to invite their employees to be part of the team. Each of these companies have created a brand identity that their employees can adopt when they are hired. Any time teammates have a clear grasp of team identity, they are less likely to rely on their own ego to make team decisions. Remember, the ego is the part of the psyche that is self-focused and self-concerned. Shifting employee concern from self to team pays big dividends in efficiency.

The challenge here, is that most employees are hired specifically for traits that include big egos. An employee who has shown high performance in the past probably achieved those goals because of their ego. Employees learn to develop big egos because they are rewarded for those behaviors. Then, when that employee is invited onto a team, the game changes. Team dynamics require a minimization of ego, but until someone specifically addresses that expectation, most employees simply go on the only way they know how - with their ego forward.

Minimizing your own ego requires asking yourself what is driving your actions. Do you have a desire to complete the team’s undertaking or is your main desire to perform as an individual? Addressing ego is only half the battle. Teammates still have to contend with their own feelings of psychological safety or lack thereof. Employees who worry about backlash, punishment, or a fear of missing out will spend their days focused on protecting themselves from their teammates instead of working on the task at hand.

Training for Psychological Safety

Psychological safety might sound like it’s the direct result of a person's environment. If employees feel unsafe, you might make the assumption that the employee is actually in harm’s way. Safety is extremely subjective. One person might feel unsafe under conditions that seem fine to others. However, the employee who feels unsafe, will then behave in such a way that they make others uncomfortable. So, if you have a troublesome employee, that person might be acting like that because they feel unsafe.

Psychological safety is usually not about real risk to life or limb. Instead, psychological safety is a concern about social acceptance and a desire to be (or remain) included in a group of people. Team dynamics can heighten fears of rejection and loss for those who are susceptible to these concerns (nearly everyone).

Creating a culture of safety is not about reassuring each person that they are accepted. Instead, each person can learn to address their own fears of rejection and social disapproval so that they can regroup immediately when they feel those old concerns coming up. Each individual can come to their own acceptance that they may, at some point, experience rejection, and they will live through it.

High quality work environments include rejection and disapproval as a matter of course. Seemingly negative acts (like rejection) allow for the best work to get out into the world. Being part of a strong team means that the team actively rejects ideas, work, and sometimes employees. The hard part of that truth is the fact that each employee runs the risk of being rejected too. However, each individual can come to grips with the truth that rejection is a part of working in that team. Rejection is a powerful tool that ensures high quality work. Acceptance of that fact can alleviate the daily fear of rejection and increase feelings of psychological safety.