Huatai Securities Passes CNY26 Billion Private Offer, the Biggest by a Listed Broker in Two Years
(Yicai Global) June 26 -- Huatai Securities Co. [SHA:601688] published its private placement plan yesterday evening.
It intends to issue 1.089 billion shares and raise up to USD3.8 billion (CNY26 billion) through this offering.
Excluding issue fees, the proceeds raised will be used to replenish capital and working capital to help increase the company's competitiveness and ability to guard against risks. This will be the biggest private placement by a listed brokerage in two years. The proceeds will go to expanding Huatai Securities’ credit transactions and fixed-income proprietary business, ramp up investments in Huatai Securities (Shanghai) Asset Management Co., Huatai Zijin Investment Co. and other subsidiaries to improve its competitiveness in asset management and direct investment businesses, inject money into its Hong Kong subsidiary to accelerate its efforts to go global, and beef up investments in information systems.
Huatai Securities’ board deliberated and passed the plan. The issue still awaits approval from the annual shareholders’ meeting, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other relevant authorities, per applicable law.
