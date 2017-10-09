HubWeek Roxbury a Voice for Inclusive Innovation

October is always busy in Boston, but one of my favorite events to attend is HUBWEEK. The innovation community comes out in drones ready to see what the great city of Boston is up to. This year some great things are lined up for Hubweek including company demos, panels and innovation talks.

hubweek.org

Last year, HubWeek kicked off its community inclusive arm with HubWeek Roxbury produced by Exquisite Design Concepts. It has become the event to hear the untold stories of the heart of Boston’s rich history of innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity in Roxbury. With community parts like Smarter In the City, The Tech Connection and EpiCenter Community it is shaping up to be the best innovation event in the city.

This year’s event is being held at October 10th from 6PM-9PM at Bruce C. Bolling Building 2300 Washington St. Boston, MA 02119.

The programming will include:

The Innovation Pavilion which will showcase 25 local startup businesses and accelerator programs from Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, and more

The Fab Lab Roxbury Demo

Taste of Roxbury-featuring Commonwealth Kitchen food incubators and local restaurants

A performance by 826 Boston Slam Poetry Team

A discussion on the innovation ecosystem in Roxbury with local entrepreneurs and leaders.

This is a not to miss event! Registration is complimentary with RSVP. Click HERE to participate. Can’t wait to share the recap of HubWeek Roxbury soon.

Sponsors for HubWeek Roxbury include: