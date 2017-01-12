From Senate Republicans’ initial move toward repealing Obamacare to President Barack Obama’s farewell address, a lot happened this week.
See how well you know the week’s top stories with our quiz below:
Want to ace the answers to this news quiz? Subscribe to The Huffington Post’s Morning Email: http://huff.to/2hBXNJh.
More:Barack Obama Obamacare
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter