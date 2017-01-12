POLITICS

HuffPost Headline Quiz: Jan. 6 to Jan. 12

How well do you know the week's top stories?

01/12/2017 05:05 pm ET
Christine Roberts Senior Editor, The Huffington Post
Lauren Weber The Morning Email Editor, The Huffington Post

From Senate Republicans’ initial move toward repealing Obamacare to President Barack Obama’s farewell address, a lot happened this week.  

See how well you know the week’s top stories with our quiz below:

Want to ace the answers to this news quiz? Subscribe to The Huffington Post’s Morning Email: http://huff.to/2hBXNJh.

Also, don’t forget to try our quiz on Google Home

More:

Barack Obama Obamacare
Suggest a correction
Comments
HuffPost Headline Quiz: Jan. 6 to Jan. 12

CONVERSATIONS