HuffPost Hits The Road

This week, we turn the reins of So That Happened over to the New York office, and HuffPost reporters Jeff Young and Sam Levine. First, they’re joined by our editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen to talk about the HuffPost “Listen to America” bus tour. Starting in September a whole bunch of HuffPost reporters are going to be touring the country on a bus, starting in St. Louis, then heading through the South, up to the Midwest, over to Montana, down to Arizona, and finally back east to New Orleans. They’re going to be collecting interesting stories, they’ll have a mobile video studio, it’s going to be a fascinating project and Lydia is here to tell us all about it.

Then, Sara Collins of the Commonwealth Fund talks with Jeff about why, in the midst of repeated attempts to repeal Obamacare, more and more Democrats are talking seriously about single-payer as an alternative to the present health care system.

Finally, Sam and Jeff talk to Justin Levitt from Loyola Law School about the Department of Justice’s changing approach to voting rights in the Trump era.

“So That Happened” is hosted by Arthur Delaney and produced by Zach Young. Send us an email at sothathappened@huffingtonpost.com.

