HuffPost Journalists Read Mean Tweets

Tweeting: maybe you just shouldn’t do it. If you do, people will be mean to you . You will spend time writing and reading tweets when you could be doing other, more productive things. You might get investigated by the FBI .

But news breaks first on Twitter, which means we political journalists pretty much have to use it. And since reporters are among the most hated groups in America, people fire back at us. They get nasty, even about our facial hair. We made this video of some of our “favorite” mean tweets.