Hugh Hefner [1998-2002]

Many articles will be written about the passing of Hugh Hefner. They will talk about his impact on the sexual revolution, his objectification of women, his complicated relationships and the infamous parties at his mansion. But none of these articles will mention the part of him that I knew. Hugh Hefner as PTA daddy.

Two of my sons entered Warner Avenue School shortly after the start of the school year when they were in 2nd and 4th grade. Warner Avenue was an academic feather in the cap of the Los Angeles Unified School District. Nestled in the elite area of Holmby Hills, the PTA roster resembled a “who’s who” in the media and entertainment industries – as well as the bankers, lawyers, agents and managers that service the players in those industries. Having spent more than two decades as a semi-successful television writer, none of that impressed me much. My concerns were purely selfish in a different direction: I had two highly-gifted kids and this was the best school in town. How, you might wonder, could a public school be better than the dozens of insanely-expensive private schools in LA? The fact is, it wasn’t about money. It was about parent involvement. Not every parent at the school was a celebrity. Some were the semi-anonymous executives who work in the industry or run the independent production companies and some were just plain folks who happened to live in the area. But they all shared one thing in common. They all showed up for their kids and fully immersed in the community.

And that’s where Hugh Hefner entered our lives.

When my youngest son came home from his first day at a new school and said he made a friend, I was thrilled. They were in the same class and they sat next to each other and they liked all the same things. For the first few weeks, I didn’t have anything but a first name to put to the stories. Then I met the boy and he told me his name. He was adorable – polite, bright and remarkably normal in his behavior. There was no sense of entitlement about him. I felt more comfortable. Then I heard the words “play date at Cooper’s house” and my inner feminist trembled. My little baby going to The Playboy Mansion for a play date??? What bizarre parallel universe had I stepped into that this was even a question I had to answer?

I met Cooper’s mom. My first reaction was the insecure girl thing. Kimberly was incredibly beautiful, standing in front of an amazing mansion with perfect hair (and everything else) while I was in my “mommy-schlepp” finest on one of my more-often-than-not bad hair days. Yet, none of that mattered. She was lovely and I was immediately comfortable talking to her. She said they’d probably play in the game room at the mansion and invited me to go over with them so I could see the place. I was so grateful that I didn’t have to ask that I almost forgot how completely under-dressed I was for the adventure.

The mansion that the kids lived in with their mom was separated from The Playboy Mansion by a gate. When you opened the gate, a bell rang. That bell was a signal. Whatever might have been going on prior to the bell was suddenly transformed into a PG afternoon around the pool. Body language was demure (or, as demure as one can be in a bikini) and everyone smiled and greeted the boys warmly. Inside the kitchen, the chef offered the kids an afterschool snack of anything they wanted and listed the possibilities. My son opted for steak AND shrimp. I tried not to be embarrassed, yet wondered how Cooper would react to the much more meager afterschool snacks at my house. Again, it was the insecure girl thing – Cooper was completely unaffected in a much humbler home and responded like every other boy – but I digress. The game room was exactly that – video games and anything else a kid would enjoy spending time with – but nothing that a kid shouldn’t be around. I left my son in a place that I never expected to say was a family-friendly environment.

My first encounter with Hugh came shortly thereafter at Parents Night. He walked around the room looking eagerly at the kid’s work, spoke warmly to the other parents and then – quite obediently – listened to the teacher when she told the parents to sit at their child’s desk. As it turned out, Cooper and my son shared a 2nd grade sized double desk. As I watched my husband squeeze into the seat next to the original playboy himself, I saw a complete absence of celebrity. They were two daddies – equally engaged in their son’s education.

As the years followed, I discovered how much support the Hefner family provided to Warner Avenue. Their private zoo was a traditional class field trip so that every child – whether or not they were a close friend – would have the experience of visiting Cooper’s house and being treated as an honored guest. When something was needed for the school, Hugh was among the first to write a generous check. And every year, there he was at Parents Night. While this might not seem to be so significant, it is worth noting that there were parents who had much more but did much less and were far less involved in the school. As these things go, Cooper and my son went on to different middle schools and gradually lost touch. Warner Avenue became a positive memory of a small segment of our son’s lives.