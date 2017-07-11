Hulk Hogan, Gawker, Privacy, and Alec Baldwin’s Puckered Trump Lips at Summerdocs Kickoff

A panel followed the screening featuring Knappenberger, Alec Baldwin,Elizabeth Spiers, a Gawker founder, David Nugent, festival artistic director, and law professor Thane Rosenbaum. A point was made: Hulk Hogan is actually a fictitious character portrayed by retired wrestler Terry Bollea, and in the film, Bollea, on the stand, claims to have suffered emotional damage from the exposed video. A discussion about this character led to an analogy with Alec Baldwin, the evening’s host, and his SNL portrayal of the character of Donald Trump, to which Baldwin did that lip thing he does to Trumpify. For many in the audience, that nano-moment was worth the price of admission. And while the film did not offer much of a point of view as to the right to allow that sex video, and what it might mean to have billionaires financing trials, all could express fear about the endangered nature of truth under this current American regime.