The Best Shows To Stream On Hulu Right Now

For the weekend of Sept. 15, "South Park" is the newest entry. Plus, "You're the Worst" and "Better Things" just premiered their latest seasons

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Difficult People Season 3 Finale: TBD

Plot: Best friends survive BS together.



Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.



Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show. Hulu #2. The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017

Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.



Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.



Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive. Hulu #3. South Park / Comedy Central Season 21 Finale: TBD

Plot: Immature people tackle big issues.



Pro: The show is still funny after all these years and it's grown up a bit.



Con: It's attempt to tackle social ills is still clunky. Hulu #4. You're the Worst Season 3 Finale: Nov. 16, 2016

Plot: Cynical couples struggle with love.



Pro: The show does a great job balancing portrayals of nuanced emotional problems with ridiculous humor. Its new season just premiered.



Con: It's a bit of a slow burn, and, at this point, there are more than a few episodes to catch up on. Hulu #5. Downward Dog Season 1 Finale: June 27, 2017

Plot: Dog comments on millennial life.



Pro: This might be the most critically beloved show from a network broadcaster all year. Also, there's a dog. And that dog has opinions.



Con: ABC already canceled this show. Hulu #6. Better Things Season 1 Finale: Nov. 10, 2016

Plot: One mom tries her hardest.



Pro: Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. co-created this show. Both continue to excel at making relatable, but somehow still experimental comedy.



Con: The new season isn't on Hulu yet. Hulu #7. Queen Sugar Season 1 Finale: Nov. 30, 2016

Plot: Siblings deal with family inheritance.



Pro: Ava DuVernay created and directed this incredibly (and tragically) unique drama. The second season is underway. Bonus: Oprah Winfrey executive produced it.



Con: It's many hours long and critics generally were positive, but not rapturous about it. Hulu #8. This Is Us Season 1 Finale: March 14, 2017

Plot: The interconnected lives of siblings.



Pro: It's incredibly popular. It's also incredibly good at making you cry. Also also, Mandy Moore.



Con: Your enjoyment depends on your tolerance for the saccharine. And crying. Hulu

