The Best Shows To Stream On Hulu Right Now

Hulu has been a true savior for cord cutters. While other services have gone more in the direction of original content, Hulu’s continued its strategy of maintaining partnerships with traditional networks to get streaming rights after initial broadcasts.

Notably NBC, ABC and Fox all have stakes in the service, so these traditional players often make it easy for you to stream their shows right after they air, which hasn’t been the case across the industry.

On top of everything, Hulu has created some truly great original shows that easily compete with what the network backers are putting on cord-based television. If you want a ton of shows to wade through and choose from, Hulu is the service for you.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

For the weekend of Sept. 22, Streamline is recommending two shows that are now on the Hulu platform: “Atlanta” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” Donald Glover created “Atlanta,” and recently won two Emmys for the show for directing and acting. He became the first black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy. The show was arguably one of the best of 2016.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” also won numerous Emmys, including “Outstanding Drama Series.” Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd won for their acting roles on the show.

Ji Sub Jeong / HP

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Atlanta Season 1 Finale: Nov. 1, 2016

Plot: Ivy dropout tries finding himself.



Pro: It was the most critically acclaimed show last year, but also probably the funniest. Very easy watch.



Con: The mystical realism works most of the time, but occasionally earns an eye-roll. Amazon #2. Top of the Lake: China Girl Season 2 Finale: Sept. 12, 2017

Plot: Female detective saves her family.



Pro: Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman are great actresses.



Con: The first season was truly amazing, but most critics were underwhelmed with the follow-up. Amazon #3. Difficult People Season 3 Finale: TBD

Plot: Best friends survive BS together.



Pro: If you’re a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you’ll love this show.



Con: If you’re not a liberal New Yorker who hates President Donald Trump, you might find nothing to like about this show. Hulu #4. The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 Finale: June 14, 2017

Plot: Americans struggle in reproductive dystopia.



Pro: Star Elisabeth Moss carries the series, but the overarching concept and art direction are also incredible.



Con: The music choices, especially at the end of episodes, have been very divisive. Hulu #5. South Park / Comedy Central Season 21 Finale: TBD

Plot: Immature people tackle big issues.



Pro: The show is still funny after all these years and it's grown up a bit.



Con: It's attempt to tackle social ills is still clunky. Hulu #6. You're the Worst Season 3 Finale: Nov. 16, 2016

Plot: Cynical couples struggle with love.



Pro: The show does a great job balancing portrayals of nuanced emotional problems with ridiculous humor. Its new season just premiered.



Con: It's a bit of a slow burn, and, at this point, there are more than a few episodes to catch up on. Hulu #7. Better Things Season 1 Finale: Nov. 10, 2016

Plot: One mom tries her hardest.



Pro: Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. co-created this show. Both continue to excel at making relatable, but somehow still experimental comedy.



Con: The new season isn't on Hulu yet. Hulu #8. Downward Dog Season 1 Finale: June 27, 2017

Plot: Dog comments on millennial life.



Pro: This might be the most critically beloved show from a network broadcaster all year. Also, there's a dog. And that dog has opinions.



Con: ABC already canceled this show. Hulu

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service: