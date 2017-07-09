Hulu strikes deal with HBO and Cinemax

Hulu continues to work aggressively on adding new content along with key partnerships. Friday the streaming service went the partnership route as they will now be working with Home Box Office (HBO) and Cinemax.

The new networks will be available on Hulu both On Demand as well as live. They can be added to the new Hulu experience as a premium channel to their service for $14.99 per month. The deal also allows subscribers to add Cinemax for $9.99 per month.

Both premium add-ons are now available across all of Hulu’s subscription plans, ahead of the highly-anticipated summer premieres of Game of Thrones, The Defiant Ones, Ballers, Insecure and more.

In a statement released on Friday Hulu was clearly pleased with the deal.

“By combining HBO’s iconic programming with our world class user experience and deep content offering, Hulu is giving viewers easy and highly personalized access to the very best of television,” said Tim Connolly, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Partnerships at Hulu. “With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals – all without ever having to leave the Hulu app.”

For those interested in the complete package East and west coast live feeds of HBO and Cinemax will be available to Hulu viewers on supported devices, giving them the flexibility to watch programming as it airs live on the network, or on demand at their convenience.

Subscribers who purchase the HBO add-on through Hulu will also gain access to HBO NOW through their Hulu account. Additional live channels HBO 2, HBO Family, HBO Latino, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature HD, HBO Zone, MoreMAX HD, ActionMAX HD, ThrillerMAX HD, MovieMAX HD, 5StarMAX HD and OuterMAX HD will become available within the add-ons to Hulu viewers in the coming weeks