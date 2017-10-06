"Human Flow": Against the Tide

Ai Weiwei’s new film “Human Flow” is an achingly beautiful, strikingly sad epic accounting of human displacement due to our inability to peacefully inhabit the globe together.

The beauty of the images – blue, grey, green, brown landscapes, roads, fields, water – are a stark counterpoint to the message they carry. Displaced people flow across the screen interminably: impoverished, disheveled, distraught . . . babies, children, women and men of all ages and ethnicities. Haggard faces, ill clad bodies in constant motion across countryside and long ribbons of road. Unwelcome travelers denied access to the stability of taking root, moved into camps, fenced out of home. As the film tells us from the beginning: when there is nowhere to go, nowhere is home.

War, prejudice, economic and environmental crises have pushed natives from the lands of their birth and ancestors. In 2015 and 2016 more than a million refugees arrived in Greece, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. They braved the dangers of stormy seas, hunger, treacherous journeys through cold and heat. We see the devastated homelands that disgorged them . . . towns, cities and countryside reduced to rubble where every building has been destroyed.

More than 65 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes, the highest number since World War II. Their flight is usually north towards safety and the promise of better life. The postwar 1951 Refuge Convention established the principles to serve emergency relocation. European states had good asylum mechanisms. But when numbers blew up, the system collapsed.

Frightened and economically extended, nations responded by throwing up walls and setting up huge refugee camps. When the Berlin Wall came down in 1989 only eleven countries had set up extensive border walls. Now 70 countries have such walls. Refugees have been trapped in nightmare shantytowns of refuge sprawling up against borders or in cratered fields of desolation. Generations have grown up in these sprawls, without adequate food, water, shelter, medical treatment, jobs or education.

Artist and activist turned film maker, Weiwei crosses continents in his own witness of migratory misery. Pakistan has hosted three million refugees from Afghanistan. As Germany is a leading preferred destination, Berlin fields 1.2 million asylum applications and even hosts people camping out in the hangars of Temple Hof Airbase. “The Jungle” squat camp at Calais, France, hosts ten thousand refugees hoping to get to the United Kingdom. Kenya’s Dadaab is the world’s largest refugee camp with at least half a million refugees from Somalia, Eritrea and central Africa. The tiny country of Lebanon sustains two million refugees primarily from Syria and Palestine. That number is one-third Lebanon’s total population!

Palestinians are the world’s largest refugee population. More than 4.7 million Palestinians live in Gaza and the West Bank, restricted in rights, human needs and civil liberties. Eighty percent of Gazans depend on humanitarian aid to survive. As Palestinian legislator and scholar Hanan Ashrawi observes “These conditions rob the oppressed of their humanity.” Without that humanity or resources, these areas nurture violent responses – from the less organized crimes of opportunity to the more organized revolutionary movements.

Since world leaders haven’t found solutions, it is unfair to demand them of Ai Weiwei’s film. If anything, the problems are mounting. Immigration increases with rising inequality. As technology makes travel and communication easier, the impulse and cause for movement increases. Globalization and over population further pull and push migration.